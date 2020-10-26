Hitchhiking, controversial spots, and Covid-19: The green mayor's first year

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins says people get “unusually angry” when people choose not to drive a motor vehicle.

Ironically, it was a shared walking and cycling path that put the brakes on Dunedin's hitchhiking mayor.

A small lay-by used by Aaron Hawkins, the country's first Green Party-aligned mayor, to thumb rides from Port Chalmers to Dunedin became a worksite for the transport project.

Not that he is complaining – he just took the bus instead.

“There is no political capital in complaining about the completion of the shared path, but it did make it difficult.”

He expects to walk to his office when he and his young family move to Dunedin in the coming months.

His hitchhiking drew national attention a year ago when he was elected mayor. His lack of driving remains “an active discussion in our household”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin welcomes new mayor Aaron Hawkins. (Video first published October 2019)

He does have a valid learner licence, which was extended due to Covid-19, which he got with every intention of driving. However, a serious crash left him unenthusiastic and he gets “anxious” as a passenger.

His lack of driving appeared to annoy some sectors of the community.

“People get unusually angry that you choose not to drive a motor vehicle ... I don't understand that.”

Hawkins said he had no interest in telling people not to drive themselves, but he was a supporter of providing alternative forms of transport that he believed were safer, easier and cheaper.

He admitted some online complaints directed towards him were “not fun”, but he remained relatively thick-skinned.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Aaron Hawkins is welcomed to the role of Dunedin mayor.

That online animosity – which former mayor Dave Cull and former chief executive Dr Sue Bidrose also faced during their time with the city council – may have been driven by Hawkins becoming the first elected mayor who did not get the highest number of first preference votes under the single transferable voting system.

“In certain sections of the community that was difficult to come to terms with.”

But any online issues paled when a large fire near Middlemarch threatened 80 per cent of the city's drinking water just weeks into his new role.

“I thought ‘that seems quite dramatic’,” he said.

“What else could possibly go wrong that could beat that ... [then] three months later we weren't allowed to leave the house.”

For the Invercargill-raised Hawkins, who has lived in Dunedin since 2002, Covid-19 came just as Dunedin was turning a corner.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Dunedin's Municipal Chambers.

The city had been facing negative population growth forecasts, but in recent years started attracting families and businesses who were lured south by cheaper house prices, good schools, rich community assets, and short commuter times.

But the pandemic meant an ambitious project to transform the city’s waterfront was parked, even after $19.9 million was secured from the Provincial Growth Fund.

“I don't think any of us have had the year we anticipated we would have had over the last 12 months.”

The mothballing of Dunedin Railways, which operated the popular Taieri Gorge tourist train, remained his hardest political decision to date.

“I’ve never made staff redundant before.”

He was also not prepared for the backlash over social distancing circles painted on streets around the city's main retail area.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The painted circles on George St, Dunedin, are designed to encourage social distancing.

“We were nervous about the fact people wouldn't want to come back to the city centre and go shopping, because they wanted to keep physically distanced from each other.”

Hawkins said there were often strong reactions when someone tried something different when it came to transport. The stress of coming out of lockdown may have also affected people's opinions.

While the controversial spots are starting to fade, Dunedin's main shopping street – George St – is due for a major makeover, driven largely by the need to replace the 150-year-old pipes underneath.

He hoped work would begin before the $1.4 billion hospital development started, which would affect the city's one-way system.

Last weekend, he made a late decision to travel to Auckland to attend a Green Party function, and was there when his friend Chloe Swarbrick captured the Auckland Central seat.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins and his son at the Waitangi Day commemorations at Ōtākou Marae on the Otago Peninsula.

He stopped short of making any comparison between her victory and his own mayoralty win, but said it showed “what is possible”.

“The perceived wisdom for quite a long time was that you could never run as a Green Party candidate in a local election and get elected, and we did that.”

He would not rule out a tilt at national politics, but said having to travel to Wellington was “not particularly family-friendly”.

He was proud of Dunedin, which had a reputation nationally for being a progressive and forward-looking city.

“We should be proud of that fact that we are taking our social and environmental wellbeing seriously at a time when that isn’t universally true, and at a time when it is most urgent.”