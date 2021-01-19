Aaron Hawkins, from political intrigue in Invercargill to Dunedin's mayor

Dunedin mayor elect (at the time) Aaron Hawkins helping to clean up the student quarter back in 2019.

Aaron Hawkins’ political intrigue dates back to his days as a kid in Invercargill.

His parents were both teachers and heavily active in the union. Hawkins recalls his father in the living room putting placards together to protest the Employment Contracts Act in 1991.

The 36-year-old also recalls watching general elections on television with his Nan.

It was at the now-defunct Tweedsmuir Intermediate School in Invercargill where his own political beliefs really started to take shape.

“I went from a small, fairly middle-class, primary school into a large urban intermediate school. It was very soon after Ruth Richardson figured out how much it would take to keep a person alive and then paid a person on a benefit less than that.

“That, as well as the closure of freezing works and other mass manufacturing, made things pretty grim in the mid-90s.

“When I think back, that was the start of my interest in social justice issues and inequality.’’

After his time at Tweedsmuir intermediate, Hawkins headed to Verdon College before in 2002 moving to Dunedin to study at the University of Otago.

During the past 18 years, while living in Dunedin, Hawkins stepped closer to the political world while studying film and communications.

“My academic transcript certainly doesn’t bear repeating but I did graduate in the end.’’

He did not anticipate getting as actively involved in politics as early as he did when he firstly helped the Green campaign for the 2008 election, and then he ran for both mayor of Dunedin and the council as a 25-year-old in 2010.

He’s passionate about climate change and social inequality and these were issues in urgent need of attention, which was why he tried to enter politics at such a young age.

He lost the mayoralty bid terribly in 2010 but got close to getting a seat on the council.

Supplied A campaign image of Aaron Hawkins when he stood for council in 2013.

He stood again for council again in 2013, this time on the Green party ticket, and was elected.

Hawkins remained a councillor through to 2019 when he was elected as mayor, becoming the first mayoral candidate in New Zealand to stand on the Green party ticket and be elected.

That success, as well as other Green candidates who have been elected onto councils throughout New Zealand, Hawkins said showed there had been change in thinking in New Zealand.

“When we ran in 2013 we were told that no one would elect ’a Green party candidate to the city council, and we did that. Candidates also ran in Wellington and did that.

“Then the wisdom was that you can only do it in areas where you have a strong membership and party support and then in 2016 we got a council elected to the city council in Palmerston North and then the logic was you couldn’t get elected as mayor as a Green party candidate, and we showed that you can do that.’’

Hawkins hasn’t ruled out a tilt at the national politics one day but admits it is something that was a long way from his mind at the moment.

Hawkins has identified a couple of things he would like to get over the line during his time as Dunedin’s mayor.

One is to make public transport free, and he wants to build more public housing in the city.

Although he said both of those things couldn’t be implemented by the Dunedin City Council alone, it would take central Government as well.