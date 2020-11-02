David Pottinger after seat on Invercargill City Council alongside brother

David Pottinger will stand for the Invercargill City Council at February's by-election.

David Pottinger is the latest to confirm his intention to stand for the Invercargill City Council at February's by-election.

Pottinger is the brother of current councillor Ian Pottinger and David believes he has the skillset to help improve the governance ability around the Invercargill City Council table.

The by-election has come about after deputy mayor Toni Biddle resigned from the council last month.

Pottinger said the bonus of a by-election is he would not have to stand against brother Ian, although admitted that would have been on the cards at some stage in the future anyway.

Pottinger has previously held management positions at Southland meat works, and the Southern Institute of Technology. He is currently a health and safety advisor at Fonterra’s Edendale plant.

The 64-year-old said he wouldn’t be making any bold promises in the lead into the by-election. Instead, he said his focus would be on good governance, whatever came the council's way.

“Who would have thought Covid would have been an issue this year?”

Pottinger was comfortable with the prospect of working alongside his brother Ian on the council.

“I went to school with Alan Arnold, I’ve performed on stage with Lindsay Abbott and Darren Ludlow, it’s Invercargill, everyone knows everyone.’’

He said he and brother Ian had different views on a lot of things and were different people.

Pottinger joins Paddy O’Brien and Wayne Harpur who have confirmed to Stuff their attentions to stand in February’s by-election.