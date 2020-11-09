Auckland Council passes up affordable housing action, again

OPINION: Here’s a cliche: There is no one answer to Auckland’s shortage of affordable housing.

And here’s another: The first cliche is used too often to dismiss an idea that might at least help.

Auckland Councillors by a majority, have done it again, deciding not to pursuing a policy called “inclusionary zoning” in its planning rules, and with Mayor Phil Goff rejecting a possible new way to help fund affordable homes.

This was not a rejection of radical new ideas. You can find inclusionary zoning – rules requiring affordable housing in new developments – in the council’s 2012 Housing Action Plan. That was eight years ago.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of Auckland properties face 35 per cent rates rise in council cash-raising plan

* Professionals, working families and elderly shut out of Auckland’s housing market

* Auckland's biggest challenge lies ahead in providing for booming population



Inclusionary zoning requires residential developments of a certain scale to have a proportion of homes deemed “affordable”.

The council considered it for its ground-breaking Unitary Plan – the 30-year planning blueprint – but it was crushed under the weight of opposition, and is not catered for in legislation.

“It was a mistake not getting some rules in around inclusionary zoning, they should have done it, the sky wouldn’t have fallen in,” apartment developer Mark Todd told Stuff recently.

Todd’s Ockham Residential practices what it preaches, building quality apartments sometimes pushing density rules, and at prices closer to affordable than top end. The average price in its most recent block, in Mt Albert, was $580,000.

Ockham/Supplied Ockham Residential's Mark Todd had been an advocate of high-density zoning under the Unitary Plan.

It has built 800 apartments on well-chosen sites near transport routes, and have another 600 in the pipeline including Kiwibuild units.

Meanwhile, back at Auckland Council, its development arm, Panuku, is still wrangling with the resource consent process for a prime apartment site it owns in Mt Eden, and first sought consent for in 2016.

That is four years ago.

Panuku got ambitious with the scale of development for the 100-plus dwelling site and collided with council planners, hearing commissioners and local objectors, for a project deliberately aimed at making money and deliberately not targetting affordable housing.

In 2017, Goff told me he couldn’t direct Panuku to make the development affordable, and anyway, the Mt Eden site was not the place for it.

“Clearly our city does need more affordable and social housing but given that [council] has a limited amount of money to spend, you're not going to put affordable housing on the most expensive land in the city,” was his view.

It is not that the council is doing nothing to help the provision of affordable housing. It has allowed flexible terms when selling marginal sites to community housing providers and is working with state housing owner Kāinga Ora on developments where adjacent properties create big opportunities.

Council staff had floated the idea of a targeted rate for affordable housing, to accumulate a fund that could go into developments by or with community housing providers.

Panuku/Supplied Panuku's proposed apartment development on the corner of Dominion and Valley Roads awaits consent sought in 2016.

Goff told a planning committee meeting it wouldn’t find support around the council table, or electorally, and left it seemingly dead in the water.

“Table thumping” was a phrase used by frustrated councillor Cathy Casey at that meeting. Another cliche, but one that has not been deployed enough by Auckland Council to make concrete steps on getting more affordable housing underway.

One of the first things Goff did upon election in 2016 was set up a Mayoral Housing Taskforce. It’s final report came out three years ago.

Many of the “actions” were tagged for dealing with central government, which is what was decided for “inclusionary zoning.”

Salvation Army/Supplied The Salvation Army's new community housing development in Westgate, West Auckland.

Working with government is fine. But what if that is your main strategy and the government changes in three years time before anything is locked in?

Auckland Council has just marked its first decade as a local body created to have a stronger role in deciding the city’s destiny.

Firing every bullet, even if none are silver, at the target of creating more, affordable homes is something that it needs to show more determination on.