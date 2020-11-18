Dunedin should avoid making its centre like Christchurch's Cathedral Square 'wasteland'

Cr Lee Vandervis on changes to Dunedin's main shopping street, likening it to Christchurch.

Dunedin should avoid turning its central shopping area into Christchurch's Cathedral Square – “a glue sniffers’ assembly place”, a Dunedin city councillor says.

Councillor Lee Vandervis made the comments while debating a proposal to convert George St into a one-way road.

The plan passed on Tuesday night, with nine votes to five, but not before the outspoken councillor – who is taking his own council to court on Thursday over the fallout from a $12 parking ticket – took aim at the move.

He dubbed it “pedestrianisation in drag” and compared it to Christchurch’s Cathedral Square.

Alden Williams/Stuff An aerial photo showing Christchurch's Cathedral Square and the city's under construction convention centre, Te Pae.

Vandervis said crime rates in Cathedral Square accelerated when it was closed to traffic decades ago and the area became “a glue sniffers’ assembly place”.

“It drove all the character and the opportunities for normal people to actually visit the centre of Christchurch – it drove them out and turned it into a wasteland of sticky plastic bags.”

The Christchurch City Council’s website states it is working to make the square “safer and more pleasant for people and to support businesses in the area”.

DCC/SUPPLIED An earlier artist's impression of Dunedin City Council's proposed makeover for George St.

Vandervis argued Dunedin needed to retain a two-way George St, particularly given the impending construction of Dunedin Hospital, which would affect the city's one-way system.

Council staff in a covering report based on an independent review of the plans, recommended a two-way street concept.

But councillors voted for the other option, a one-way system, which could be converted into a two-way system if required in the future.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Councillor Lee Vandervis and Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins don't agree over plans to redevelop George St.

Mayor Aaron Hawkins said a one-way street provided better safety and public amenity outcomes, and was likely to attract more central government funding.

The council has committed $60 million in its 10-year-budget to redevelop the central city, including $28m for George St.

“We need to be ambitious about how we want our city centre to function,” Hawkins said.

Stuff Dunedin's main shopping street, George St, will become a one-way street.

It was important the city centre was a destination, not a thoroughfare, he said.

But just which direction the one-way street will go is yet to be determined.

The detailed design phase for the project will begin early next year.