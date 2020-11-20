DIA says review of Invercargill City Council problems 'comprehensive'

Independence governance expert Bruce Robertson, left, and independent evaluator Richard Thomson at the Invercargill City Council before presenting a governance review report to councillors.

A Department of Internal Affairs representative is happy the Invercargill City Council is taking steps to restore trust and confidence in its ability to meet the Crown's expectations.

DIA director of ministerial advice monitoring and operations Anita Balakrishnan told Stuff they had received the findings of an independent review into the council's performance.

“The Invercargill City Council has undertaken an independent and comprehensive review of its current standard of performance to identify the key issues that are impacting the council,’’ Balakrishnan said.

The review followed a letter from Balakrishnan to Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and chief executive Clare Hadley in August where she raised concerns about ‘significant conflict’ at the council.

Council enlisted Bruce Robertson as an independent governance expert and recruited Richard Thomson as an independent evaluator.

The findings governance review was put to councillors last Thursday with councillors excepting the findings.

Those review findings are yet to be made public.

Invercargill City Council has been working with urgency to confirm an Action Plan to address governance issues, after the Mayor and Councillors unanimously accepted the findings of a review last Thursday evening (12 November 2020).

However, Balakrishnan said it was comprehensive and it has identified the key issues that are impacting the council's performance.

“The Department is pleased that the council’s elected representatives have accepted the findings of the independent review and are taking responsibility for improving the council’s performance,” she said.

The council was now in the process of developing a clear plan on how to identify the issues addressed as part of the review.

The council has provided the DIA with an initial draft of the plan which the council intends to adopt the December 15 meeting.

The council has asked the DIA to be part of a small governance group that will oversee the delivery of the plan and measure the improvement of the council’s performance.

Balakrishnan said it was not unusual for councils to experience problems in the governance and management of their community.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley said the first step was to share the plan with the DIA, which happened this week, and they were now at a point where the council plans to share its intentions with the community early next week.

“We understand the strong community interest in the process and we’re working through this process as quickly as we can.

“There is further work to do on the details, however we are looking forward to sharing our intentions with everyone soon.”