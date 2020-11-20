Councillor criticises having all-male panel shortlist chief executive hopefuls

Waimakariri councillor of 10 years Kirstyn Barnett says the panel considering candidates for the council’s chief executive role should be gender diverse.

A district councillor is concerned a male-only panel has been chosen to create a shortlist of candidates for the council's new chief executive role.

Waimakariri District Councillor Kirstyn Barnett said selecting the new chief executive would arguably be one of the most important decisions the council would make during its term.

Barnett has been on the council for 10 years, and was the only woman around the table in her first term.

George Heard/Stuff Waimakariri District Council chief executive Jim Palmer will leave the role in March 2021. A search to replace him is under way.

She was one of two women councillors in subsequent terms, but it was not until this year that the council’s became equally split between men and women.

“Our community has given us a mandate to be more balanced with who is chosen to make important decisions, and this should be represented in the most important decision this term.”

The Waimakariri District Council welcomed more women councillors this year.

Research suggested many industries benefited from having diversity in their management, with a male/female balance leading to better decision-making and having a wider variety of skills at the table, she said.

She was also concerned the members of the panel were all from urban areas and from only two of the district’s three wards.

The panel consists of mayor Dan Gordon, deputy mayor Neville Atkinson, and councillors Robbie Brine and Paul Williams.

Gordon said he had given careful consideration to the panel's membership and had taken advice from other councils that had recently been through a chief executive appointment process.

A small committee was the recommendation, he said.

However, he said all councillors would be involved with the process, which included viewing the list of candidates and giving their opinions on what type of candidate the council should appoint.

At the council’s meeting last month, Barnett suggested adding councillor Niki Mealings to the panel as a fifth member, but could find no-one to second the amendment.

“I am still asking myself why they were not willing to at least have this discussion,” she said.

“Yes the full council will have an opportunity to interview the final shortlisted candidates, but we will not see all CVs, experience or be in the first round of interviews.'’

Barnett said she was not suggesting the four male appointees could not perform well nor that they would be in any way gender biased, but she would have liked the current council to be better reflected in the panel by including at least one woman.

Interviews will likely be held in late December.