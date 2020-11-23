Review says Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt struggling to fulfil job

Sir Tim Shadbolt fires back on an independent report that he says focuses on him and his ability to be the Mayor of Invercargill.

An independent review of the Invercargill City Council says Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is struggling to fulfil significant aspects of his job and as a result there is a leadership void at the council.

The council released the findings from an independent review into the council which was prompted by the Department of Internal Affairs which raised concerns about the council’s performance.

The review put together by two independent consultants after gathering feedback from elected members and senior staff.

The report says there is a clear consensus that Shadbolt is struggling in the role.

The report also says “three southern mayors” contacted report author Richard Thomson raising concerns about Shadbolt.

The report written by Thomson, the independent evaluator, says Shadbolt’s difficulties are becoming increasingly apparent.

Shadbolt, deputy mayor Nobby Clark, and chief executive Clare Hadley fronted the media on Monday soon after media were provided a copy of the review.

Councillors also attended.

To the shock of everyone in attendance, Shadbolt went about reading a lengthy statement where he rubbished much of the report findings saying he felt he had been unfairly singled out as part of the review.

That is despite Shadbolt, in a public excluded meeting on November 12, voting in favour of accepting the report.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark, left, and Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt address media after the release of an independence governance review into the Invercargill City Council, while councillors watch on.

“The actual content of the report I’m not willing to wear. The report will have you believe that the dysfunction of this current council rests squarely on myself and my new deputy Nobby Clark.

“I consider the report is flawed and does not mention a single other councillor...... as a contributor to the ongoing conflict and jostling for power at the council,’’ Shadbolt said.

He said he was not preprepared to be the scapegoat.

Shadbolt was asked if he had considered resigning following the damning review findings which he responded by saying, “never”.

He again pointed to his belief there was a “toxic” culture at the council and there were “factions” which were the main problems.

Shadbolt also reiterated his belief that the council did not provide him with enough staff support for him to do his job properly and his partner Asha Dutt has had to pick up some duties in a voluntary capacity.

His statements shocked those councillors who attend the media briefing, given Shadbolt had agreed to adopt the report 11 days earlier.

Cr Ian Pottinger said they had all seen the draft report and were able to make comment on it before they came back and voted unanimously on it.

“I would have thought that would have been an opportune time to get out in open things like factions - and you know I don’t agree there are any factions – things like that, that was an opportune time.”

“I’m really surprised and it's going take a bit to take that all in,” Pottinger said.

The report also says the working relationship between Shadbolt and Hadley is non-existent.

“There remain significant issues in providing an appropriate link between governance and management due to [Shadbolt's] inability to perform what would normally be a key function of their role.’’

The report outlines tensions between some elected members and Hadley who was appointed in 2018.

There is also a concern in the report that the appointment of Clark as deputy could risk destabilising the relationship further given Clark and Hadley have clashed.

Hadley was asked if she could in fact work with Shadbolt in the future.

“I’m certainly here to support the council,” Hadley said.

Shadbolt also said he could work with Hadley despite the previous “non-existent working relationship”.

Clark acknowledged he has been critical of Hadley, but he said there was a way forward.

“We are in the process of building a relationship, and that’s built on trust. That's the key going forward, because if we want to deliver the outcomes we’ve got to have the chief executive on board,” Clark said.

Clark was identified by “most” councillors and management as having a destablising impact on the council.

“He is a complex character who is seen by the majority of the councillors as polarising,’’ the report says.

He is described in the report as abrasive and failed to understand the role of governance. At times he was demeaning to staff, the report says.

However, the report also outlines that Clark does significant research and has many links to the community.

Clark said it was a challenging read for him, but he liked the openness of it.

“It gives me a way forward. I'll need to show some leadership skills and I guess water down some of the advocacy work that I’ve done, which puts me in a bit of conflict with my colleagues at times," Clark said.

The council has agreed to now appoint two external active observers to try to help improve its governance.

The appointees will be in place for a minimum of 12 months and also develop a clear set of delegations for the deputy mayor.

The council will also “strengthen the team” through a review of strategic projects, mentoring support, and training for elected members.

It will measure progress through workshops and annual evaluations to ensure the council stays on track.

The financial costs of the action plan are to be finalised however it is anticipated the cost of funding two new external appointee roles for 19 months would be between $570,000 and $730,000.

