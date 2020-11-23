Review says Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt struggling to fulfill job

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has come under fire in a independent review of the Invercargill City Council.

An independent review of the Invercargill City Council says Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is struggling to fulfill significant aspects of his job and as a result there is a leadership void at the council.

The council released the findings from an independent review into the council which was prompted by the Department of Internal Affairs which raised concerns about the council’s performance.

The review put together by two independent consultants after gathering feedback from elected members and senior staff.

The report says there is a clear consensus that Shadbolt is struggling in the role.

The report also says ‘three southern mayors’ contacted report authors Bruce Robertson and Richard Thomson raising concerns about Shadbolt.

The report says Shadbolt’s difficulties are becoming increasingly apparent.

Shadbolt, deputy mayor Nobby Clark, and chief executive fronted the media on Monday soon after media were provided a copy of the review.

Councillors also attended.

To the shock of everyone in attendance, Shadbolt went about reading a lengthy statement where he rubbished much of the report findings saying he felt he had been unfairly singled out as part of the review.

That is despite Shadbolt, in a public excluded meeting on November 12, voting in favour of accepting the report.

“The actual content of the report I’m not willing to wear. The report will have you believe that the dysfunction of this current council rests squarely on myself and my new deputy Nobby Clark.

“I consider the report is flawed and does not mention a single other councillor...... as a contributor to the ongoing conflict and jostling for power at the council,’’ Shadbolt said.

Shadbolt was asked if he had considered resigning following the review findings which he responded by saying, “never”.

The report also says the relationship between Shadbolt and Hadley was non-existent.

