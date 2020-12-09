Auckland Council Budget: Ratepayers lobby alleges mayor misled market

A ratepayers lobby group has complained to the Financial Markets Authority alleging Auckland’s mayor Phil Goff misled the market in a statement about a proposed rates rise.

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance (ARA) said Goff’s reference to a proposed $36 “rates bump” for an average household, was deceptive and did not make clear the scale of the possible rates rise.

Goff used the figure in his proposal for the previously-promised 3.5 per cent average rate rise, to be increased to 5 per cent for next year only – with the $36 being the difference between those two levels.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland’s mayor Phil Goff has been accused of “being cute with his words” in a statement about a proposed rates rise.

The ARA accused Goff of “being cute with his words” in describing only the difference between the two levels, rather than spelling out how much a 5 per cent rise meant in dollar terms.

“Unfortunately for Mr Goff, being misleading or dishonest is illegal when it comes to our financial markets,” said Jordan Williams of the ARA, which has been absorbed into the Taxpayers Union.

Auckland Council declared the proposal in a statement to the stock exchange which it must keep updated as some council bonds are traded on the markets.

That statement linked to a media release on the council’s website, in which Goff referred to an “extra $36 per household for one year” and said: “While not all Aucklanders will be thrilled with a one-off rates bump of $36, it is a one-off measure.”

cameron burnell/Stuff NZ Taxpayers Union spokesperson Jordan Williams.

Williams said “the media took it hook, line, and sinker,” however Stuff had always been clear the $36 figure related to the one-off increase above the 3.5 per cent path.

The 5 per cent proposed rate rise for 2021-22 goes out for public consultation early in 2021, as a measure to plug a forecast $1 billion slump in revenue over four years, expected to flow from Covid-19 impacts.

Stuff has sought comment from the mayor’s office.