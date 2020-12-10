Code of Conduct complaint costs Invercargill ratepayers $10,000

A remark made by Invercargill city councillor Nobby Clark in August, and the investigation that followed, has landed ratepayers with a $10,000 bill.

Cr Ian Pottinger laid a Code of Conduct complaint against Clark after Clark questioned whether chief executive Clare Hadley’s was telling the truth at a public meeting.

Wellington barrister Robert Buchanan then carried out an investigation into the complaint which found Clark had breached the council’s Code of Conduct.

Hadley confirmed the cost of the investigation to the council was $10,000, excluding GST.

On Tuesday Clark apologised for the August comment, before councillors discussed Buchanan’s findings at a performance, policy, and partnerships committee meeting.

That apology was deemed by fellow councillors as sufficient action and no further penalty was imposed.

Last year Lesley Soper lodged a Code of Conduct complaint against Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt with the investigation into that complaint costing ratepayers $9000.

Buchanan carried out an initial investigation to determine if there was any substance in the complaint.

It was found there was substance to it which prompted a full investigation be carried out.

During the initial investigation, Clark said he admitted to Buchanan he shouldn’t have made the comment about Hadley.

He hoped by admitting he was in the wrong at that stage it would have stopped the need for the full investigation and in turn reduce the cost to the council.

“It might have been a quarter or fifth of the cost,” he said.

However, the full investigation was required to be carried out, a part of the process which Clark would like to be looked at in the future.

Clark said Buchanan’s investigation findings was a good piece of work and it did raise some good points about the Code of Conduct process.