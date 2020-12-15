Lower Hutt MPs, mayor call for return of airport bus to the 'forgotten' valley

A mass public transport system is due to constructed between Wellington Railway Station and the airport as part of the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

Lower Hutt-based politicians from across the political spectrum have joined forces in a renewed push to save the only direct bus service connecting the “forgotten” Hutt Valley to Wellington Airport.

On Monday, Labour MP for Hutt South Ginny Andersen​, National list MP Chris Bishop​, Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry​ and councillor Deborah Hislop​ wrote a joint letter to the Greater Wellington Regional Council asking it to step in and fund the Airport Flyer bus, so it can continue running to and from the Hutt.

The call comes after Wellington Airport confirmed plans to axe the Wellington-Lower Hutt leg of the route when Tranzit begins operating the service in early 2021 because it was no longer commercially viable.

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff Hutt-based MPs, the Lower Hutt mayor and a city councillor have teamed up to push for the Airport Flyer bus to return to the Hutt.

The letter also revealed plans to introduce the Snapper card payment system on the route, and to track the Airport Flyer on Metlink’s Real Time Information screens at bus stops, had been hampered by an apparent lack of cooperation by the regional council.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said it was in active discussions with the airport about a service.

“We are working through a number of aspects of this, and will be working with the airport and others in the new year to explore what is possible. This includes the extent to which ratepayer funds may be required to support a subsidised service.”

Since November 28, the Airport Flyer service to Wellington city has also been paused as the airport works out the terms of the new contract with Tranzit.

Previously, the bus ran from the airport, through Wellington City, to Lower Hutt.

The route change meant that Hutt residents must catch a Hutt Valley line train to Wellington City and then board the Airport Flyer bus in order to get to the airport using public transport.

Andersen, Bishop, Barry and Hislop penned the appeal to the regional council after meeting with representatives from Wellington Airport and Tranzit on Friday.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Airport Flyer, the only direct public transport service from the central city to Wellington Airport, is no longer operating.

The group said the airport was clear it would not operate the service to Lower Hutt without funding from the regional council because it was too difficult to get real time information and the Snapper card payment system working in the city.

“This begs the question, why doesn't the service get picked up as part of the public network? Wellington Airport have made it clear to us that they are open to this as a solution,” the letter read.

Reinstating the Airport Flyer to Lower Hutt, the region’s second largest city, would improve traffic flows by getting people out of their cars, the politicians argued.

“We have been disappointed with the regional council reluctance to engage positively in a solution for our residents and ratepayers, and again, we feel that our people have been forgotten.”

Gallacher said Hutt Valley is already connected to Wellington city by regular Metlink train, bus and ferry services, which enable people to travel through to the hospital, zoo, airport and other points across the city.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said the regional council appeared to be disinterested in operating the Airport Flyer, so it was continuing negotiations with Tranzit.

Decisions were yet to be made on the introduction of Snapper onboard and the Airport Flyer’s inclusion in Metlink’s real-time updates, the spokesperson confirmed.