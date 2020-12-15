Sir Tim Shadbolt's legal proceedings raised at final Invercargill City Council meeting

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt's legal action against the Invercargill City Council has been raised at the council’s last meeting of the year.

At the start of Tuesday’s meeting Shadbolt said there was a major late item for the meeting that needed to be approved.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark then took the reins to explain the situation.

“At the risk and assurance meeting yesterday there was an issue raised about an update, in regards to your [Shadbolt’s] legal case against the city council. There's a recommendation that the late item be dealt with in committee,” Clark said.

The major late item was moved and second by Cr Lindsay Abbott and Cr Lesley Soper and voted in favour of, before later being raised in a public excluded session.

Because the matter was discussed in a public excluded session it is unclear just what the issue was.

In March, it was announced that Shadbolt had filed legal proceedings against his own council to recover his costs following a defamation trial.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley said the council was advised that Shadbolt was seeking $448,529 to cover the costs associated with the trial, as well as costs incurred in bringing these proceedings to court.

Shadbolt was after the expenses incurred while defending himself in the defamation claim brought against him by then councillor Karen Arnold.

Arnold unsuccessfully tried to sue Shadbolt and media company Stuff for defamation in a three-week trial in the High Court at Invercargill in March 2018.