Invercargill City Council confirm external observers

The Invercargill City Council's has confirmed its two independent observers to the council.

Jeff Grant and Lindsay McKenzie will join the Invercargill City Council as its external observers to help in its quest to improve governance at the council.

Grant and McKenzie will support elected members and council staff through the implementation of an action plan to address governance issues.

Grant has governance and director experience across a range of roles with a focus on primary Industries and is also on the Great South board.

McKenzie has worked in both the public and the private sector.

He is a former chief executive of Environment Southland, Gisborne District Council, and Tasman District Council.

Their appointments came after the Department of Internal Affairs sent a letter in August raising concerns about “significant conflict” at the council and requested that a clear pathway to improve governance be shown.

The observers, who will start in the role on January 1, must provide quarterly reports to the council’s risk and assurance committee on the progress.

These reports may be made available to the DIA at the discretion of council.

The observers will attend most meetings and workshops and will sit at the council table but will not have voting rights.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley was pleased with the appointments.

“We have a lot of work ahead to address the issues raised in the Governance Review and establish robust processes and practices that ensure our council is well-placed to focus on leading our city and supporting growth.

“The experience the two appointees bring offers significant value to the Council as we refocus and prepare for the future. We have been liaising closely with the Department of Internal Affairs since the issues were raised, and we are confident in their support of this way forward.”

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said; “We are committed to focusing on the future and working together to overcome previous obstacles. The important thing, now, is that we push ahead and achieve real progress on the major issues facing our city. The role of our appointees is to work with us to make that happen.”

The council has budgeted up to $730,000 for the two independent observers, with $200 per hour, or $1500 a day, identified as comparable roles.