Tasman District Council ends financial year with $26.9m surplus

Tasman District Council achieved “or nearly achieved” 80 per cent of its 121 performance targets in 2019-20 and ended the financial year with a surplus and lower debt than forecast.

Tasman District Council has ended the 2019-20 financial year with a $26.9 million surplus and net debt of $156.2m – almost $35m lower than expected.

The figures are contained in the Annual Report 2019-20, adopted at a council meeting on Friday.

Of 121 performance targets set by the council, it achieved “or nearly achieved” 80 per cent of them, a marked improvement on an achievement rate of 69 per cent in the 2018-19 year.

The Annual Report says the council’s “positive financial position” reflects ongoing operational savings and delayed capital expenditure for some large projects.

READ MORE:

* Tasman ratepayers may face annual rises of up to 7 per cent over 10 years

* Coronavirus: Tasman District Council opts for zero rates revenue rise

* Tasman District mayor, deputy mayor to receive jump in salary



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mayor Tim King, left, and council chief executive Janine Dowding say in the Annual Report that 2019-20 has been a year of change and challenges.

The 2019-20 result was also helped by some external factors that moved in the council’s favour including increased revenue from forestry, lower borrowing costs, low inflation and higher-than-anticipated population growth.

Net debt of $156.2m is below the council’s self-imposed cap of $200m and almost $35m lower than $191m that had been forecast.

Rates revenue for the year was $76m, comprised of $40.3m from general rates and $35.7m from targeted rates. Revenue from all other sources such as forestry harvesting; fees and charges; development and financial contributions as well as capital subsidies and grants totalled $84.5m.

Supplied Increased revenue from forestry helped boost the Tasman District Council’s bottom line in 2019-20. (File photograph)

Expenses totalled $133.6m. As usual, the engineering department accounted for most of the council's expenditure. That department manages big-ticket items such as roads and footpaths (with expenditure for the year of $23.3m); water supply; wastewater and solid waste (more than $13m was spent on each of these activities).

Remuneration for the six members (5.6 fulltime equivalents) of the council's senior leadership team totalled $1.36m. Chief executive Janine Dowding was paid $328,000 of that total.

Another $837,000 was spent on remuneration for the elected members.

Mayor Tim King received $157,711 for the year, the bulk of which – $122,738 – was his mayoral salary, which is determined by the Remuneration Authority. King also received $297 in allowances and $34,676 in fees as a director of Port Nelson Ltd, which is owned jointly by the Tasman District and Nelson City councils.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tasman District Council expenses for water in 2019-20 was more than $13.6m.

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant received his salary of $62,918 plus allowances of $6160. The 12 other elected members received salaries ranging from $5529 for Barry Dowler, who joined after winning a by-election in May, to $51,028 each for Kit Maling and Dana Wensley, both of whom lead standing committees.

The 12 councillors also received allowances ranging from $440 for councillor Mark Greening to $8783 for councillor Chris Hill. Greening also received $24,423 in fees as a director of Nelson Airport Ltd, which is owned jointly by the district and city councils.

Some former elected representatives also received remuneration in 2019-20. They either did not stand or were not re-elected in the October 2019 election or, in the case of former councillor Claire Hutt, resigned part-way through the year.

In a message in the Annual Report, King and Dowding say 2019-20 was a year of change and challenges, pointing to the October 2019 election that led to a change in mayor and five new councillors, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to report that we were able to maintain essential infrastructure and community services during the lockdown phase, while adjusting to having most of our staff working from home,” they say.

Maling said he believed report reflected a “very good performance” by the council.

STUFF The Government is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

“We’re getting closer with what we’re doing in terms of our capital spend, we’re meeting our targets ... but we still can improve, and we know that,” Maling told his fellow councillors.

Audit NZ audit director John Mackey spoke via Zoom saying Audit NZ was providing an “unqualified opinion”.

“We're giving an unqualified opinion, which means that we're comfortable that the financial statements are materially accurate,” Mackey said.