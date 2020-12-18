Bill to fix ailing water infrastructure could hit $50 billion over 30 years

Up to 100 litres of contaminated water per second gushed into Wellington Harbour after a wastewater tunnel collapsed in Willis St in December 2019.

Bringing New Zealand’s water services up to scratch could cost $50 billion over three decades, new research suggests.

Papers released on the proposed major reforms of drinking water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure reveal the expected costs of tougher standards and years of underfunding. The papers include cabinet documents and a briefing to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

The planned reforms would put control of the so-called three waters services into the hands of three to five specialised water entities by 2023 or 2024, the papers show.

Private water control has been ruled out, and the new entities will be publicly owned.

The papers indicate councils could be made to relinquish their water services to the new entities if too few opt into the proposed restructure voluntarily.

The reforms follow concerns over drinking water safety since 2016’s Havelock North campylobacter outbreak left four people dead and 5500 ill.

It also reflects growing alarm at wastewater contaminating the environment, and the effects of under-spending on maintaining infrastructure.

The cabinet papers indicate that each new entity would need a major city to subsidise costs in rural districts, and cities opting out would be problematic.

Chloe Ranford/stuff By 2023 or 2024 new entities are expected to take over provision of the three water services, including ownership of infrastructure assets such as pipes, pumping and treatment stations, and ponds.

A study commissioned from the Water Industry Commission for Scotland estimates New Zealand will need to spend an extra $27b to $46b over 30 years.

The actual costs are expected to be higher than those figures, as they exclude hooking up services to new homes or seismic strengthening.

The higher costs would have “significant implications for household bills”, the briefing says.

The new entities are expected to benefit from efficiencies of scale and cost savings, plus their ability to borrow more money than city and district councils.

Councils left to meet the new standards would need to double or triple their spending on three waters, something smaller-population regions would struggle with, the study says.

The proposal’s timeline gives Government until mid-2021 to decide on the number of new water entities and their boundaries, based on information coming in from councils now. It will review the Scottish analysis to ensure it meets local conditions, and conduct commercial and financial analysis.

The required legislation is due to be introduced in 2021 and enacted by mid-2022, and councils will have until late-2021 for discussions and consultation. The new laws could include making the scheme compulsory.

By 2023 or 2024 the new entities are expected to take over provision of the three water services, including ownership of infrastructure assets such as pipes, pumping and treatment stations, and ponds.

The papers also show that population concentrations, water catchments and council and iwi boundaries could determine the areas the new entities cover. They would need at least one million residents each to be sufficiently viable.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wellington’s Moa Point Treatment Plant, where sludge had to be removed to landfill earlier this year after a wastewater pipe broke.

“The Scottish reform experience shows that the choice of where boundaries are drawn can have significant implications for the sustainability of the chosen configuration of entities,” the ministerial briefing says.

It says the research found councils had systematically under-estimated the values of their water assets, meaning maintaining and replacing them would cost more than expected.

Further analysis is expected to show the effects of future water charges on residential, commercial and industrial users.

In July the Government announced a $761 million package to help councils upgrade their three water infrastructure and services if they agree to changes proposed so far by the Government.

New Crown agency Taumata Arowai will take over enforcement of the country’s drinking water quality standards next year. It will also work on improved environmental standards for wastewater and stormwater.