Broadcaster Marcus Lush vying for vacant Invercargill council seat

Marcus Lush has put his name forward to stand for a vacant seat on the Invercargill City Council

Prominent broadcaster Marcus Lush is vying for the vacant spot on the Invercargill City Council.

The Newstalk ZB broadcaster walked with his partner Vanessa, and their two sons, aged five and seven, from their home to the nearby Bluff Service Centre, lodging the application minutes before nominations closed on Tuesday, at noon.

The 55-year-old, who has lived in the south since 2002, said over the years he had been urged to stand for council, and even discussed it with long-serving mayor Tim Shadbolt.

''It's pretty easy to be in Invercargill and quibble ... about what is wrong with the place, but it is a bit different when you have to change it.'’

READ MORE:

* Sir Tim Shadbolt's legal proceedings raised at final Invercargill City Council meeting

* Review says Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt struggling to fulfil job

* Council staff pay cut proposal scrapped

Lush described his politics as “left-leaning”, said he could offer a fresh perspective on council and offer “progressive thoughts”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Marcus Lush with his family, from left, son Denver, 5, Tracker,7, and partner Vanessa Underwood, in Bluff. Lush has put his name forward to stand for a vacant seat on the Invercargill City Council.

That included the future of Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter to '’hopefully something that still benefits Southland, in even a greater way''.

He planned to continue his nationwide show, Marcus Lush Nights, which he hosts every weekday between 8pm-12pm, if elected.

Robyn Edie From left, deputy mayor Nobby Clark, mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, and chief executive Clare Hadley, with fellow councillors behind them.

But if successful would not mix the two roles, nor was he eyeing the top job.

'’I am certainly not planning a run for the mayoralty.'’

His nomination comes after Toni Biddle, a former deputy mayor, announced her resignation from council back in October.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt at a city council meeting.

The council has generated negative national headlines in recent months as tensions surfaced around the table.

That included Department of Internal Affairs raised concerns in August about significant conflict, with Shadbolt later hitting-out against the findings of an independent review.

“The report fails to identify the culture of one-upmanship within a group of councillors who constantly aim to score points against me and seek publicity for criticism against me,'' Shadbolt said.

His outburst came days after council voted unanimously to accept the report findings with Shadbolt seconding the motion.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt says some people can't be led but some councillors don't agree with parts of his statement.

Lush, who hasn't attended a council meeting, confirmed he had read the report but was yet to witness Shadbolt’s performance around the table.

''I don't know how that resolves itself, but obviously he is an icon.'’

Lush said he did want to learn the machinations of local government alongside appointed council observers, and ''using some of their wisdom to work out what is going on''.

Lush was part of a later flurry of seven candidates who put their nominations in on Tuesday morning before the cut-off at noon.

They join David Pottinger and Carl Heenan who had already put their names forward for the vacant council seat.

The others who will contest February's by-election are Wade Devine, Tom Downey, Simon Edwards, Bernadine Goldsmith, Wayne Harpur, and Kevin Mulrooney.