Auckland public transport fares to rise 4 per cent, but off-peak travel cheaper

Auckland's Inner Link bus route has a new electric bus as part of its fleet.

Fares are to rise by an average of four per cent on Auckland’s public transport, softened by a new off-peak discount and a daily fare cap.

Auckland Transport (AT) said about half of all passengers will pay an average 35 cents more for each trip in which they use the region’s electronic ATHOP card from February 7.

The changes will boost AT’s coffers by about $4.3 million at a time of considerable pressure on Auckland Council budgets, but the number of trips taken might be 556,000 lower than if fares were not raised.

The new initiatives include a $20 maximum daily spend – effectively an unlimited daily pass – and a 10 per cent discount for travel between 9am and 3pm.

Previous efforts to freeze fares and boost patronage, advocated for by past Auckland Transport chairman Dr Lester Levy, have not appeared to have been a factor for the 2021 annual fare review.

Fares using the ATHOP card will rise by about 35 cents for half the trips in Auckland.

The increase in fares, and the expected impact of 0.7 per cent on patronage, comes as Auckland Council begins to implement its Climate Action Plan.

The plan is aimed at halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

A big shift out of private motor vehicle use will be needed, as land transport accounts for nearly 40 per cent of Auckland’s carbon footprint.

“This year’s fare review is about balancing improvements in value for passengers through new and in some cases reduced fares,” executive general manager of integrated networks Mark Lambert said.

There will be $5 increases in some monthly passes.

The fare rises affect adult, child and tertiary students.

Auckland Transport is already under pressure with patronage on public transport only about 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

A government underwrite of revenue has now ended.

Mark Lambert, AT's executive general manager of integrated networks.

“Savings of $10 million have been made through a very small number of service reductions and delaying planned improvements,” Lambert said.

“During Covid we trialled reduced off-peak fare prices, and we are making that permanent to encourage people to travel when buses and trains are a little quieter.”

Transport advocacy group Greater Auckland criticised the decision to raise fares, but not parking charges, saying it comes at a time when shifting people’s habits is needed.

“It looks like they are punishing public transport users,” editor Matt Lowrie said.

“If we move to road pricing, we can’t have it that public transport is so expensive and hard to use, that it is not a viable alternative.”

Auckland's Britomart train station.

Lowrie welcomed the daily fare caps and off-peak discount and said he hopes they will be extended to become weekly and monthly caps.

He called on the government to step up and change the way public transport is funded by contributing more.

All Aboard, a coalition of climate change groups urging the de-carbonising of Auckland's transport, said fare increases would hinder the 2030 goal of halving emissions.

“Both Auckland Transport and the government should be able to pre-empt the Climate Commission's upcoming carbon budget better than this,” spokesman David Robertson of Generation Zero said.

“Our climate response critically needs lower fares to encourage people out of their cars and into clean and affordable public transport.”