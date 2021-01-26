Invercargill City Councillor suggests scrapping two council positions

Invercargill city councillor Ian Pottinger has suggested reducing the number of councillors from 12 to 10.

An Invercargill City Councillor believes the council might be too “weighty” suggesting two councillors can be axed.

Cr Ian Pottinger feels the reduction of council positions around the table from 12 to 10 could help improve efficiency.

He raised the prospect at the council’s first meeting of the year on Tuesday when a report on a representative review was presented to councillors in regards to next term.

Pottinger said “the rule of thumb” is 5000 head of population per councillor and he felt 10 would be fine for Invercargill.

READ MORE:

* Developer not giving up on Otatara subdivision

* Invercargill Kew Bowl ownership causes confusion over land status

* Business owners: Proposed Invercargill city centre masterplan 'unworkable'



Robyn Edie/Stuff The first Invercargill City Council meeting of 2021 at the council chambers.

“I’m wondering, is 12 a bit weighty for what we are trying to do here?”

Invercargill councillors who do not have committee chair or deputy roles are paid $38,583 per year.

Pottinger acknowledged more councillors provided more voices for the public, but he wanted to hear more views on the possibility of reducing the number from 12 to 10.

“Look at the efficiency of any board or company, they are quite tight in their numbers,” he said.

Cr Darren Ludlow congratulated Pottinger for raising the issue and said as part of the representation review it could be looked at.

Ludlow said there was a process now where a panel will be formed and it will include community representation.

He said they would be able to gather feedback as to if the community felt the reduction of councillors was a good idea.

“That change may well come, Cr Pottinger has put it out there.”

The Invercargill City Council currently has 11 councillors with one vacant seat to be filled after Toni Biddle resigned last year.

A by-election is being held to fill that vacant seat with voting opening on Tuesday. Nine candidates are in the running.

Voting papers can be returned via the post until February 12, or in-person at the ballot box by midday February 17.

Deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said everyone enrolled to vote should start seeing their voting papers arrive in their mailboxes from Tuesday.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Independent observer Jeff Grant at the Invercargill City Council's first meeting for 2021.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s first council meeting was the first which independent observers Jeff Grant and Lindsay McKenzie attended.

Their appointments came after the Department of Internal Affairs sent a letter in August raising concerns about “significant conflict” at the council and requested that a clear pathway to improve governance be shown.

The observers will provide quarterly reports to the council’s risk and assurance committee on the progress.

These reports may be made available to the DIA at the discretion of council.

The observers will attend most meetings and workshops and will sit at the council table but will not have voting rights.

The council had initially budgeted up to $730,000 for the two independent observers, with $200 per hour, or $1500 a day, identified as comparable roles.

Although the pair would be paid $150 an hour with a cap of $900 a day.