Sir Bob Parker 'digging in' after heart attack and stroke

Sir Bob Parker was the public face of the Christchurch earthquake response.

Former Christchurch mayor Sir Bob Parker is in a long-term care facility after a life-threatening stroke left him with limited movement and confined to a wheelchair.

Parker, a national television figure before becoming an inspiring frontman in the aftermath of the earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 in Canterbury, said he suffered a heart attack in May last year, when he was feeling as “fit as he had ever been”.

The 68-year-old was treated and received medication, including blood thinning drugs.

After recovering, he had a stroke on October 5, just days after attending an event in Akaroa to mark the restoration of its historic lighthouse.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Former Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry Brownlee says former Christchurch mayor Sir Bob Parker "did a good job" in the city's earthquake rebuild. (Video first published in October 2020)

It caused bleeding on the brain, and Parker spent 11 days in Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical condition before being transferred to a general ward for a further two to three weeks of monitoring.

After three months care and rehabilitation at Burwood Hospital, where he had two smaller strokes, he was moved to a care facility in Christchurch at the end of last week.

The stroke has affected movement on Parker’s left side, and he is in a wheelchair.

Long-time friend Bert Govan said Parker had always taken a pride in his appearance, was a keen cyclist and had a gym at home.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Sir Bob Parker and his wife, Jo, in 2013, when he received his knighthood.

“So it was a huge shock to him let alone family and friends when he had a heart attack and then the stroke,” he said.

Parker, who now struggles with speech, was positive and still a great communicator.

“He’s digging in and showing the character that made him able to provide such strong leadership, empathy and love during the earthquake,” Govan said.

Parker’s wife, Jo, Lady Nicholls-Parker, praised everyone involved in her husband’s care.

CARYS MONTEATH/Stuff Parker in the hours after the earthquake at the Civil Defence headquarters at the Christchurch Art Gallery.

“At every stage of Sir Bob’s illness he has had the most amazing care and support from hospital staff at all levels. We can not speak highly enough of our health system,” she said.

“Staff have been exceptional. We both just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to his care.”

Parker said he was determined to attend the national memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the earthquake on February 22 next month, to support those who lost loved ones or were injured.

He had attended all previous memorial events and it was important to be there again as a mark of respect to the many victims.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Parker in March 2011, with Prime Minister John Key and then Orion CEO Roger Sutton.

Nicholls-Parker said the family appreciated messages of support from family and friends, but now hoped for privacy so they could focus on rehabilitation.

Leo Hanssen, another friend of the family, said Parker’s health problems were “tragic”.

“It’s not nice to see somebody who has given so much to the city in that predicament. But he’s got a real passion for the future and wants to make something of it.”

Parker led the city between 2007 and 2013 and was knighted in 2013.

Aside from his role as the public face of the earthquake response, he was a key figure in organising the crisis response in the first weeks after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Sir Bob Parker in 2014, at the re-opening of New Regent St in central Christchurch.

The strain of that post-quake management, and a series of controversies, left him exhausted and led him to decide in 2013 against seeking a third term.

Then Prime Minister John Key lauded his leadership in a heartfelt public tribute, saying his “commitment to the city during its darkest hours will be his legacy”.

Parker became a familiar face in New Zealand homes in the 1980s and 1990s, and was best known as the original host of This Is Your Life before entering local politics.

In the 1990s he sat on the Banks Peninsula community board, before leading that district as mayor from 2001 to 2006.

When it amalgamated with Christchurch, he became the Banks Peninsula representative on the new city council before seeking and winning the mayoralty in 2007.