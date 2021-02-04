It's not just about the pipes, it's about a lack of leadership

OPINION: The pile-on continues, without abatement, about which previous governors of Wellington city are to blame for rotting and unreplaced infrastructure bubbling under the streets of our capital. This means that we continue to lose focus on what a solution might be, and how we might come to it quickly.

This is for sure a failure of infrastructure, but it’s also a long-term failure of governance. For too long the internal culture of Wellington City Council, passed from council to council, has created management overlords rather than city governors with a big-picture eye to the future.

A wonderful friend of mine who worked for the Wellington council from the 1960s to the 1990s told me often that there were pipes that were over 100 years old. He believed the day of reckoning would come. It now has, but it’s not just in Wellington – it’s happening in most councils across the country.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Workers removing part of a ruptured pipe that sent sewage spilling across Victoria and Mercer streets in Wellington last month.

If I was hearing the truth about Wellington’s aged pipes as a teenager in Porirua, you’d think that the scores of elected members who passed through Wellington between then and now might also have had an idea.

I was elected mayor of Porirua in 2010 and the basis of my campaign was to invest more in the city's pipes and drains. This was to improve the health of the harbour and to ensure the city was placed for growth. We doubled the spending on waste water and tripled it on stormwater while I was mayor.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A water leak covering the footpath in Reuben Ave, Brooklyn, in December.

Job done, right? Hardly so. We also joined Wellington Water, which had the size, expertise and budget to give us a true picture of the challenges we are facing. The picture was far worse and far more complex.

I am certain that any number of Wellington mayors and councillors factored infrastructure into their thinking. However, few of them appear to have grasped the issue and confronted the community with its seriousness since Jim Belich was around in the 1980s.

I don’t believe the finger can be pointed at any individual, and nor should there be a witch-hunt. We just need a solution – and a recognition that perfection doesn’t exist, and that progress will take time.

Stuff Jim Belich's campaign for the Wellington mayoralty in 1986 included placing a toilet on the beach near Moa Point to highlight issues with underspending on sewerage.

There needs to be a public discussion about what the community requires from the critical arteries of our city and region. The aim with infrastructure is that it maintains excellent public health, minimises environmental impact, and is sound enough to cope with the growth that we know is coming our way through more intensified housing.

We should demand that wastewater flows to a treatment plant and not down our waterways and streets straight into our harbour. Our sewer pipes would have a minimum percentage of damage, to minimise infiltration from groundwater when it rains. Stormwater networks would be strategically enhanced to cope with increased rainfall, and we would begin a public programme of checking all private and public sewer and water connections across the city.

Elected members in Wellington need to reassert themselves as democratic representatives, insisting on a focused recovery agenda for the city. They need to hash out real solutions on housing, transport, budgets, climate, city vibe, culture, economy and the underlying infrastructure, and corral resources accordingly.

SUPPLIED Nick Leggett: “The decisions still lie with the councils. Blaming Wellington Water for everything lets the rest of us off the hook and excuses any lack of real political leadership.”

There will continue to be disagreements over priorities, but that’s not dysfunction, it’s democracy. Once the plan is set, the mayor and council need to be willing to front up and own the political fallout. My strong bet is that any courage displayed will be rewarded.

I don’t wish to lay the blame completely at the feet of respective councils. They have been neutered by the Local Government Act, which puts too much power into the hands of officials. Politicians in every community have been distracted by the side shows created by management that often serve to divert them from the more significant issues.

Wellington Water, now a regular whipping boy of councils, is nothing more than a regional entity made necessary by our unwillingness to amalgamate. The money to fund its activities still comes from ratepayers. The decisions still lie with the councils. Blaming Wellington Water for everything lets the rest of us off the hook and excuses any lack of real political leadership.

I’m hopeful that regional politicians grasp the nettle on this issue as our community and regional future relies on our underground arteries working well. If not, I suspect central Government will quickly tire of the revolving water show here and will move to reform.

This could make assets – and future decisions around them – more distant from the communities that own them, and whose wellbeing depends on their performance.

* Nick Leggett was mayor of Porirua City 2010-16 and has maintained an interest in the need for quality public infrastructure.