Auckland public transport plan for $20 unlimited travel on hold due to tech snafu

Phil Goff defends a rise in the cost of public transport in Auckland.

A plan allowing Aucklanders unlimited travel on public transport for $20 a day is on hold while technology problems are resolved.

The daily cap, which would have capped daily deductions from AT HOP card accounts at $20, would have allowed unlimited travel without having to buy a day pass in advance.

The deal was one of several changes, alongside an average 4 per cent fare hike, due to take effect on February 7.

But Auckland Transport said it could take up to a year for the French technology firm Thales to make the plan workable.

READ MORE:

* Auckland's public transport fare rises contradict its climate action goals

* Covid-19: Govt rescue package for public transport extended, will now cost $83m

* Auckland public transport fares to rise 4 per cent but off-peak travel cheaper



The council agency said the existing One Day pass will continue, reduced in price by $1 to $18.

Phil Doyle/Stuff Technology problems have delayed the start of a $20 daily cap when using an AT HOP card. (File photo)

“This means customers still have the option of all-day travel for no more than $18 but have to make the decision prior to travel to receive the benefit and purchase the pass,” Colin Homan, the group manager of integrated networks, said.

Stuff understands the workaround relates to removing travel to and from Waiheke Island from the cap coverage, in the same way that it is excluded from the daily and Auckland-wide monthly passes.

Waiheke is connected by a commercial ferry service, run by Fullers360, with a standard adult return fare of $42. Travellers can pay for the ferry through their AT HOP card accounts.

The daily cap, along with weekly or monthly variants, has long been called for by public transport advocates as one way of encourage more frequent travel, although the price has been queried.

“It would be great to see a couple of tiers for this depending on the maximum number of zones you’ve travelled through, say a cap of $10 if you only travel through a maximum of two zones in the day or something like that,” Matt Lowrie said in a post for Greaterauckland.org.nz.

The cap, along with a new 10 per cent discount for off-peak travel, were the sweeteners in AT’s annual fare changes, which include a record average rise in fares.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Aucklanders can travel unlimited for $18 a day but must buy a pass in advance.

The increase is a consequence of Auckland Council’s budget squeeze, which reflects an expected $1 billion shortfall in previously forecast revenue over four years due to Covid-19.

Homan said all the other proposed changes, including the off-peak discount, will be implemented on February 7 as planned and are not affected by the technology problem.

“We first trialled the discounted off-peak fare after the Covid-19 lockdown to encourage customers to travel at less busy times,” he said.