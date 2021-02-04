Hamilton City Council delays signing funding deed for Waikato Regional Theatre

Construction of the proposed Waikato Regional Theatre is timed to start in 2021. The theatre will be located on the corner of Hamilton’s Victoria Street and Sapper Moore-Jones Place.

Hamilton City Council has held off approving a funding deed for the proposed Waikato Regional Theatre after councillors sought assurances over ratepayers’ investment in the project.

The council has pledged $25 million to the theatre project, with $6.35m already provided to help pay for planning and preparation costs.

Construction of the 1300-seat theatre is timed to start in the third quarter of 2021. Philanthropic organisation Momentum Waikato has raised $69m of the project’s budgeted $73.9m price tag.

The theatre itself will be built and operated by the Waikato Regional Property Trust.

READ MORE:

* Mystery over bid for heritage status for mothballed theatre

* Risks to proposed Waikato Regional Theatre in hand, backers say

* Risky showbusiness: 'Major' consequences if regional theatre fails



A funding deed between the council and the trust was expected to be approved on Thursday but, following questions from Cr Ewan Wilson, elected members instead opted to have the document amended.

The funding deed sets out conditions to be satisfied before the council commits funds to the theatre build.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Hamilton City Councillor Ewan Wilson wants to ensure ratepayer funds in the theatre are safeguarded (file photo).

However, Wilson noted the deed only refers to the $18.65m of council funds yet to be committed to the project.

“In light of the fact that the trust funding deed is only in reference to the balance of some $18.650m, do we assume that the council has lost all recourse on the $6.3m we’ve already spent?” Wilson asked council staff.

“Where is it in writing that the initial $6.35m is protected by the conditions stipulated in this funding deed?

“I think our ratepayers would be left very vulnerable if we don’t have that specifically acknowledged.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton City Council senior staffer Sean Murray will bring an amended funding deed back to elected members at their next full meeting (file photo).

In response, council senior staffer Sean Murray​ recommended the deed be amended to satisfy Wilson’s concerns. The amended deed will be brought back to the next full meeting of council for sign off.

Murray said other regional theatre funders – Waikato Regional Council ($5m) and Trust Waikato ($15m) – are working on their own funding agreements with the Waikato Regional Property Trust.

“I have had verbal feedback from both of those organisations saying that they are comfortable, and they will be going through their own sign off.

“Whilst we may sign ... this deed in the future, we won’t make any payment or any action until all those other people have signed up as well, so we’ve made sure that we’re aligned and got transparency across each other.”

Under the proposed funding deed, the Waikato Regional Property Trust is required to notify the council immediately on becoming aware of a “default event” or a change to its financial position. In the event of a default event, the council can terminate any additional funding obligations and the trust must pay back any funds not spent.

The deed also grants the council the option of purchasing the theatre, including the land, for $1 if a default event happens.

The theatre will be located at the site of the former Hamilton Hotel. The site is valued at $4m and was gifted by a private contributor.

Plans for the theatre were changed in 2020 to ensure the auditorium avoids disturbing an urupa. An appeal was lodged in the Environment Court by hapu group Nga Mana Toopu o Kirikiriroa relating to issues around mana whenua status.

Those issues have now been fully resolved, Murray told elected members.