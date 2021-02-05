Multimillion-dollar upgrade of Hamilton Zoo, Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park

A blessing ceremony ahead of the construction of a shared entry precinct at Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park was held on Friday.

It’s already regarded as a world-leading eco project and could soon become one of Hamilton’s go-to visitor destinations.

Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park played host to an early morning blessing ceremony on Friday ahead of a multimillion-dollar upgrade of the park and neighbouring Hamilton Zoo.

The $7.5m project will see a shared entranceway to the two sites created on Brymer Road along with a new visitor centre and cafe at the zoo. A 10-metre tall viewing tower will be built at the park, offering expansive views across the park and zoo. Panels will also be erected throughout the park, telling the stories of mana whenua.

The tower is dependent on council staff attracting a further $1.3m of external funding.

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of the proposed new entrance to Hamilton Zoo as viewed from the Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate​ said Waiwhakareke is already regarded internationally as a leading ecological restoration project and is now coming into its own as a visitor destination.

The first native tree, a kahikatea, was planted at the 65-hectare park in 2004 by then Conservation Minister Chris Carter. Funds have been allocated in the council’s draft long-term plan to investigate erecting a predator-proof fence around the site, opening the way for the introduction of native species such as kiwi and takahē.

“This is a living example of another green museum for the city,” Southgate said, as she paid tribute to the many volunteers who have planted trees across the park over the past 17 years.

“There is a sense of [community] ownership here like no other place that I can think of, except perhaps the Hamilton Gardens.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and Ngaati Hauaa representative Hone Thompson turn the first sod as work begins on a new shared entranceway for Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

Waiwhakareke Advisory Group chair Bruce Clarkson​ said the idea of linking the park to Hamilton Zoo was grasped by himself and others many years ago.

Creating a safe connection between the sites is a “no brainer”. The speed limit along Brymer Road will be lowered from 60kmh down to 30kmh, with traffic-calming measures built along the road.

“One of the most important linkages is these guys at the zoo have enormous expertise in wildlife management,” Clarkson said.

“When we get the fence, and then we go to repopulate the place, they're going to be the leading light for making sure we do the right thing and get the right species reintroduced.”

Following the blessing and sod turning ceremony, Southgate visited the zoo’s revamped chimpanzee enclosure ahead of its public unveiling on Saturday.

The $2.2m upgrade includes the installation of a five-metre tall mesh fence around the enclosure. The special mesh fence can’t be scaled by the chimps, meaning the zoo isn’t reliant on an electric fence to keep the animals secure.

Christel Yardley/Stuff From left, Hamilton City Council general manager of community Lance Vervoort, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate, and Waiwhakareke Advisory Group chair Bruce Clarkson.

Previously zoo staff brought the chimps in at night in case the electric fence failed. The new mesh fence allows the chimps to stay outside at night as well as in different weather conditions.

Lance Vervoort, council’s general manager of community, said the draft long-term plan proposes a significant increase to the zoo’s renewal budget. Nine million dollars has been allocated to the zoo each year, with the funds to be spent on upgrades to animal enclosures and other infrastructure.

The council’s draft long-term plan also allocates $4.6m to allow the zoo to start offering overnight accommodation to visitors.