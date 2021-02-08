Revising Hamilton's district plan to cost ratepayers $15m

Hamilton's district plan directs the development of the city and is considered one of the council’s most important documents.

Rewriting Hamilton’s rule book will cost city ratepayers $15 million.

In 2020, the Government released its national policy statement on urban development, prompting the need to update the city’s district plan.

But the cost of the rewrite is proving unpalatable for some politicians, with even the city’s mayor describing the cost as “extraordinary”.

The new government guidelines on urban development aim to dramatically increase housing developments in the country’s fastest growing cities, such as Hamilton, by cutting height restrictions in city centres and forcing councils to accept developments with no car parks.

City councillors voted unanimously this month to approve the terms of reference for the council’s new district plan committee. The committee's first meeting will be on March 4.

Councillor Mark Bunting​ lent his support to the committee's terms of reference but noted the $15m cost of updating the district plan was twice as much as the previous district plan rewrite.

“I appreciate there is a lot more regulation thrust upon us that we have to deal with, I get that, but $15 million is $15 million,” Bunting said.

“Let’s not assume the ratepayer is happy with this. We better be ready to justify it.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate​ said the council must give effect to the Government's guidelines on urban development.

Although the $15 million price tag is an extraordinary amount, rewriting the district plan is one of the most important planning exercises the council will undertake.

Fuelling the need to update the district plan has been a growing concern among elected members about the impact infill housing is having on established Hamilton suburbs.

“Not that long ago, last year, we were all very vocal at what we saw as the poor quality pockets of infill in our city, and we were all very vocal about the rights of existing residents to enjoy a reasonable amenity in their neighbourhoods,” Southgate reminded her colleagues.

Councillor Sarah Thomson​ said revising the district plan does cost a lot of money but the council should avoid taking half measures. The council hears a lot from people concerned about poorly designed development.

“So while they’re also unhappy about paying more rates, they’re going to be very unhappy about having an eyesore right next to them,” Thomson said.

Councillor Dave Macpherson​ said no-one is happy about spending $15 million on a piece of bureaucracy but if work on the district plan isn’t done right, Hamilton will end up with poor quality infill and sprawling greenfield developments.

Councillor Martin Gallagher​ said revising the district plan will help the council promote good, high density housing and address “scungy, ugly developments”.

“We do have some significant areas of the city – the Hamilton East area, Claudelands, for example – that have significant, lovely character. We must be extremely careful that we don’t blow away those character areas by willy-nilly high density covering all of Hamilton,” Gallagher said.