Neighbourly fix found for Brian Wills' wheelie bin worry

Brian Wills waited six months for his rubbish bins to be collected. Now a neighbour has stepped in to help.

For six straight months, Brian Wills’​ problem grew and grew.

Unable to get his new council rubbish bins up and down his steep driveway, the Hamilton resident did his best in a difficult situation.

He phoned the city council asking for help, filled out a form asking to be part of the city’s assisted rubbish collection service, and tried his hardest to stop his bins from overflowing.

Then with no resolution in sight, the 82-year-old phoned west ward city councillor Sarah Thomson​ and asked her for help.

Thomson shared Wills’ predicament with her husband, Lloyd Stockman,​ who jumped at the chance to help. Stockman visited Wills twice to wheel his bins to the kerb.

Wills also phoned Stuff in search of a long-term fix – and soon a solution was found.

Christel Yardley/stuff Brian Wills' driveway was deemed too steep for contractors to push bins up and down.

“I told my neighbour everything that’s been happening, and the story that was done, and now he’s offered to help me with my bins,” Wills told Stuff.

“As a single person, I don’t fill my bins up as quickly as others, so they might not have to go out every week. But I’m very grateful. Without you [Stuff] and Sarah [Thomson] and now my neighbour getting involved, I don’t know how I would have got on.”

“I feel my neighbour has stepped into the breach.”

Wills’ neighbour, who only wanted to be known as Mike, said he was happy to help Wills once he became aware of the situation.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Hamilton City Councillor Sarah Thomson said elected members are being briefed on any issues with the city's rubbish and recycling service.

“It’ll take me five minutes to wheel Brian’s bins up and down his driveway, so it’s no worries at all.”

Hamilton’s new rubbish and recycling service rolled out on August 31.

Wills applied for the council’s assisted rubbish collection service in mid-December and was visited by a council staff member and a contractor on February 12. The assessment indicated Wills’ driveway is too steep and long for contractors to push bins up and down.

Three options were then offered – including an option for Wills to leave his bins permanently on the kerb and have him ferry his rubbish down by car.

Wills said this option was doable, but it ran the risk of someone vandalising the bins.

“We all know what happens when anybody leaves a skip outside a property. After a while everyone starts filling it,” he said.

Thomson said in addition to the standard assisted rubbish collection service, EnviroWaste use a ute to access properties and collect rubbish. This second service was not offered to Wills as it’s at capacity.

“We are constantly reviewing the service and are having regular updates coming through the infrastructure committee. If we find there’s an issue that’s impacting on residents, we can look at the service and tweak it.”

One issue raised by residents has been the size of the red-lid wheelie bin, which takes rubbish that can't be recycled.

“People are saying this is unfair for large households which may have seven or eight people living in the house,” Thomson said.

Mike said he had sympathy for the rubbish contractor, but society need to take care of its elderly and people with mobility issues.

“It’s not the hardest thing in the world to solve. A guy will go up the driveway and collect the bins if you pay him enough money to be able to run his business. If you pay a little extra to the contractor, it's a win-win. Brian gets his rubbish collected, the contractor will do it and not go broke, and the council has a happy ratepayer.”