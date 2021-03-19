Bluff pool doesn't need 'bells and whistles' but could do with more use

The Bluff Community Swimming Pool is likely to need $400,000 to $500,000 spent on it for maintenance work.

The Bluff Pool Trust is reviewing its operations in the hope to increase pool use while also remaining financially sustainable.

In December 2020, Invercargill City Council, in conjunction with the Bluff Pool Trust, contracted an external consultant to assess the condition of Bluff’s swimming pool.

The final report shows a high level of remedial work is required with about $400,000 to be spent in the next 12 months.

The report says a further $1 million will need to be spent during the next 10 years.

READ MORE:

* Bluff’s swimming pool needs $1.4m upgrade during next decade

* Fund supports grassroots organisations, trust chair says

* Bluff Sea Scouts leader Ian Sutherland wins volunteer sport makers award



Robyn Edie/Stuff The Bluff Community Swimming pool needs an estimated $400,000 to $500,000 spent on it for maintenance work.

However, Bluff Pool Trust chair Ian Sutherland suggested the extra $1m would be for all the “bells and whistles” some might want from a swimming pool.

Sutherland said it did not need a “Rolls Royce” pool and added the key for trust would be raising about $400,000 to $500,000 to cover off some pressing needs.

It included a heating and ventilation system upgrade and painting work.

But Sutherland said the priority was to first work through a review of its operations before going to community funders to help with that maintenance work.

The trust receives $180,000 annually from the Invercargill City Council for its operational costs.

Sutherland said the council had been very supportive and continued to be.

The current agreement comes to an end in June 2022, which prompted the trust to carry out a review.

Sutherland said its biggest operational cost was staffing the pool.

Whenever the pool was being used at the moment they had staff in attendance.

Sutherland, however, pointed to pools in other Southland towns which were used by groups without staff on hand.

He suggested that could be an option to increase pool use in Bluff without having to bolster the number of staffing hours.

Outside of the Bluff Swimming Club’s Tuesday and Thursday night sessions, the pool is not open after school hours on weekdays at the moment.

A workshop will be held next week with Recreation Aotearoa to look at all possible operating models for the Bluff pool.

Sutherland said the end result might be that it is seen as “too risky” to allow various groups to use the pool without staff in attendance.

But it was keen to look into all options.

The operations review was hoped to be completed by next month, Sutherland said.