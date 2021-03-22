Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark points to museum work delay

Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark has hinted work on Invercargill's redeveloped museum will be pushed back as part of the council's draft long-term plan.

In December the council confirmed it wants to spend $52.2million on strengthening and refurbishing the museum on its current Queens Park site which at the moment is deemed earthquake-prone and is closed to the public.

Councillors agreed to ask the community as part of the 2021-2031 long-term plan process if it supports the choice to strengthen and refurbish the museum on its current site at an estimated cost of $52.2m.

Council staff circled 2025 as a potential date to have the museum reopened to the public.

Stuff The Invercargill City Council wants to spend $52m on strengthening and refurbishing the museum on its current site at Queens Park.

However, on Tuesday Clark pointed to the yet-to-be-released draft 2021-2031 long-term plan which has the museum work pushed out a year or two.

His comments came at a risk and assurance committee where a report outlined the pressures on the council’s project work schedule. The tight timeframe of the long-term plan process was also discussed.

“The big issue, and the big elephant in the room, is the new museum, or the strengthening of the museum. That’s pushed out in our long-term plan, and I’m not sure we have community acceptance of that,” Clark said.

The report identified the planned streetscape work, Stead St stop bank, the museum, and Water Tower as four projects which in some places are “unfeasible” to achieve in terms of scheduling.

Internal resourcing and capacity in the market to carry out the workload has been identified as two problem areas for the council.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill city councillor Ian Pottinger says you would not buy a new lounge suite instead of fixing a hole in the roof and the council needed to take the same approach.

Cr Ian Pottinger said the information was very helpful leading into the long-term plan discussion because it clearly identified what the council has got to do first.

“It is no different than looking after your own house. Why would you go buy a new lounge suite when you’ve got a hole in the roof and the wind is blowing through it.

“It is just crazy, that’s what this committee is here for......You’ve got the city scape, the Stead St stop bank, and the critical Three Waters renewals, they have to take priority over the next projects, that’s just a no-brainer.”

The council has created a Programme Management Office which is responsible for the delivery of strategic capital projects.

The council’s capital projects over the next decade have been described a substantial and range from $1m to $50m.

Other confirmed projects include Anderson House and the council's administration building refurbishment.

The council is also expected to consult the public on other projects including the Surrey Park grandstand rebuild and Rugby Park.

Council is scheduled to confirm its draft 2021 long-term plan on March 29 with public consultation to start on March 30.

Hearings are scheduled for May 11, 12, and 13 with the council to adopt its long-term plan by June 30.