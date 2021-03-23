Invercargill resident urges councillors not to drag on independent appointees work

An Invercargill resident has asked councillors to keep acting in the best interest of the city to ensure the need and costs of two independent appointees do not drag on.

David Pottinger, who unsuccessfully stood in the recent council by-election, addressed Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and councillors at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Pottinger said June 30 looms as an important date for the city, in relation to determining whether independent appointees Jeff Grant and Lindsay McKenzie's work will still be needed at the council.

Grant and McKenzie were appointed after the Department of Internal Affairs raised concerns about significant conflict at the council.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill City Council independent appointee Jeff Grant speaks at a council meeting.

The pair is expected to be in place for up to 18 months to help improve the governance at the council.

There will be two reviews – June 30 and December 30 this year – and the terms of the appointment might be shortened at either of those dates if there was a consensus among the council and the external appointees that one or both was no longer required.

Pottinger, whose brother Ian is a councillor, hoped the elected members can ensure the need for the independent appointees did not go the full distance.

“Close to three-quarters of a million dollars has been budgeted for this exercise," he said.

“I’m sure [Grant and McKenzie] have got other things to do in their lives and wouldn't be too upset.”

He said he saw a caring and empathetic side from councillors when they were deciding on what to do with proposed rent rises for council-owned flats.

He encouraged councillors to show that to ratepayers in this case as well.

“I’ve known many of you for many years, I’ve known one of you for his whole life,” he said.

“All I’m saying is we of Invercargill rely on you 13 people to lead us and guide us, we have faith in you.”

Later in the meeting, Grant told councillors he and McKenzie would provide them with an update next week around the progress and what was needed to be done in “phase two”.

Pottinger also told councillors he did not believe there was a need for the new media protocol that had been introduced.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of ratepayers and a lot of people say we shouldn't need these rules. We should rely on good sense and sensibilities of the people we elected to lead the city, and I happen to agree.”

In Shadbolt's mayor's report tabled at the meeting, he says he is encouraged that the council may be willing to review the newly introduced media protocol.

Shadbolt, deputy mayor Nobby Clark, and Cr Lindsay Abbott opposed the media protocol on the basis they felt it restricted their free speech.

“There has been much internal discussion around possible rewording of some of the report from the [working group].

“It will be an interesting exercise in the application of democracy for the Governance Group to put forward an acceptable variance to the media gag reforms that the public and media groups are able to swallow,” Shadbolt says in his report.