Auckland light rail's timely Easter resurrection

Transport Minister Michael Wood admits Aucklanders were left out of previous consultations over light rail through the city, and announced new engagement processes.

OPINION: It seems appropriate for Easter to have been chosen for the revelation of the likely future of Auckland’s so far ill-fated light rail project.

In the Christian world, Easter is a time to celebrate resurrection. In the world of contemporary Auckland infrastructure, if anything needed resurrecting, it was light rail.

The plan to run light rail from the CBD to Mt Roskill and on to the airport was unveiled in late 2014 by the council agency Auckland Transport (AT).

It remained in AT’s hands until 2018, and its former chairman Lester Levy believed construction would have begun by late 2019 had the project not changed track.

READ MORE:

* No decision on Auckland light rail, as Government opts for 'fresh start' on project

* Light rail: the hard part is done, now get ready for the hard part

* Who is running Auckland and what are they up to?



Auckland Mayor Phil Goff was elected in late 2016 with light rail as an election pledge. A year later, both Labour and the Greens were elected with a similar policy.

Auckland Transport/Supplied An artist's interpretation of what an early version of Auckland light rail system could have looked like.

At that point, it all went pear-shaped. To Goff’s delight, the government pledged to fully fund light rail, and it was taken off AT and given to its state counterpart Waka Kotahi.

Then, dazzled by a “have we got a deal for you” pitch from a fusion of the Super Fund and a Canadian pension fund, the nonsense really began and the Ministry of Transport was given the job of weighing up two competing and quite different proposals in secret.

Light rail went on ice in mid-2020 when coalition partner New Zealand First vetoed pushing ahead with the private sector proposal.

Goff’s readiness to surrender sovereignty over light rail to then-transport minister Phil Twyford can be contrasted to the handling of the City Rail Link by his predecessor Len Brown.

Brown was elected mayor of the amalgamated Auckland in 2010, pledging to build the country’s most transformative public transport project: Underground rail tunnels creating a rail loop through the CBD.

Brown persevered in the face of initial hostility from the John Key-led government, and even committed the council to initial works before the government fully came on board.

CRL is well underway, largely on time, while light rail faces a new beginning more than six years after first seeing the light of day.

Transport Minister Michael Wood is leading light rail’s likely resurrection – though “social licence”, otherwise known as public backing, needs to be demonstrated during consultation this year.

Hopefully that is a process just to clear the air and create a positive environment to re-launch light rail, rather than open a whole new chapter of debate and delay.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff (l)has been loathe to criticise the light rail project being overseen by Transport Minister Phil Twyford(r)

Goff and his deputy Bill Cashmore will represent Auckland interests in a grouping alongside Wood and finance minister Grant Robertson as an establishment unit puts together a business case.

The mayor and deputy must have a clear brief from councillors to ensure Auckland’s transport and urban development views are heeded, and are not secondary to those of the government.

Light rail will likely trump the $4.5 billion CRL project as the country’s biggest public transport development.

Auckland Transport/Supplied An artist's impression of light rail trains en route to Auckland Airport.

It will not be a freebie for Auckland ratepayers – who would, as taxpayers, pick up 38 per cent of the cost anyway – with all manner of city-funded add-ons likely to be needed along the route.

The pre-Easter resurrection of light rail is a chance for both Auckland councillors and the government to commit the past fiasco to history.

Light rail must be a 21st century project in keeping with the needs of a rapidly-growing city with evolving urban lifestyles, and one that plays its part in reducing climate warming emissions by reducing vehicle dependency.

Goff and Wood need to ensure they become light rail Santas, bringing the goods for Christmas.