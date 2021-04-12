Fiordland businessman: Time Southland District Council looked at own costs

The Ranch Bar & Grill owner Dan Anderson believes it is time the Southland District Council looked at its own costs as alcohol fees are proposed to rise. [File photo].

A Fiordland businessman believes it is time the Southland District Council takes a closer look at its own costs as those in the hospitality sector brace for an increase in alcohol licensing fees.

Te Anau's Ranch Bar and Grill owner Dan Anderson feels the council system is broken and is fed up with increasing costs.

Instead of the council continuing to ask businesses and ratepayers to fork out with more money, Anderson believed it was time the council looked internally to try to find ways to operate more prudently.

"Welcome to our world of running a business," Anderson said.

He went as far as asking if it was time to bring the Southland, Gore, and Invercargill together to form one council in an attempt to cut administration costs.

Anderson's comments have come on the back of the Southland District Council's proposal to increase its alcohol licensing fees.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Ken and Noelene Hamlin have owned the Travellers Rest-Drummond Tavern, in Central Southland, for 14 years and have seen licensing costs rise.

Hospitality New Zealand Southland branch president Graham Hawkes said an off-license business will face a 57 percent jump in annual licensing fees under a new council proposal.

Hawkes described the proposal as “extortionate” for an industry that was “already on its knees" on the back of Covid-19.

The council wants to revoke its current 30 per cent discount on annual Government-set fees, increase all eligible alcohol licensing fees by 10 per cent annually in 2021/22 and 2022/23, and 5 per cent annually for the three years after that.

Currently, a medium cost/risk category premises pays $710 to apply for a license, and $550 per year annual fee.

Under the council's proposal, the same premises would pay $1144 to apply and $886 annually, by 2025/2026.

“Kicking people when they’re down is not the Southland way of doing things. These increases could be the last straw for some businesses,” Hawkes said.

However, mayor Gary Tong said the fees had been subsidised for years, and it could not continue.

“If they’re saying it’s extortion, it’s central Government they need to front with that,” Tong said.

People in the hospitality industry knew the fees were subsidised [by the council discount], he said.

When the Southland District Council last reviewed its alcohol bylaw in 2015, the Government-set annual fees were discounted 30 per cent, a discount which was only viable for three years.

A financial reserve for the council’s business unit has now been depleted, and at a full council meeting last month a majority of councillors agreed to publicly consult on a rise.

Hawkes questioned where those reserves had gone.

The reserve paid for costs, investigations and legal advice costs associated with administering the fees, Tong said.

“The cloth has been cut very very finely, and we can no longer sustain it,” he said.

Ken and Noelene Hamlin have owned the Travellers Rest/Drummond Tavern for 14 years. Prior to that they owned the Thornbury Tavern for 10 years.

Ken said the increase in costs would flow on to the customers.

“I don't think [the council] need any more money. We are up to $900 a year just for our bar license. We’ve got out own personal licences, and you’ve got your bistro licence. It's just an ongoing thing.”

Public submissions on the draft policy have now closed, but councillors will hear submissions at a meeting on April 27.