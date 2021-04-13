Marcus Lush: Invercargill City Council does little for Bluff community

Marcus Lush believes the Invercargill City Council is spending too much time focusing on tourism prospects for Bluff and not enough on helping the community thrive.

Lush was elected onto the council following a by-election in February and is the sole Invercargill councillor who lives in Bluff.

He took the opportunity at a council committee meeting on Tuesday to question the council's relationship with Bluff when an update on the Bluff Motuphue Tourism Masterplan was presented.

Lush questioned what the council had done for Bluff as a community and felt the focus on tourism was a “back to front” approach for the township.

READ MORE:

* Cycle trail, toilets, carpark on council's tourism funding wishlist

* Covid-19 vaccination team starts jabbing thousands of Southlanders

* Olympic cyclists to support southern charity bike ride



“The council should focus on making Bluff a vital and exciting community. If that happens the tourism will follow. I just think the feeling is we have got the horse before the cart.”

“We need to change the way that we look at [Bluff]. Rather than, ‘the freezing works is closed, we are all a bit funny about Bluff, let's get people to drive to the sign and give them a chance to take a photo’.”

He pointed to the town hall, playground, and the library and service centre as run down assets that needed work.

“It seems the council does nothing for Bluff to make Bluff be seen to be a great community.”

He said Bluff has managed to prosper, but that was despite “little engagement from Invercargill”.

“The great achievements for Bluff is probably the Marae and the Oyster Festival, and they are community projects.”

Lush said the other spin-off from a big focus on tourism was that people bought houses and used them for short-term accommodation.

“[It] means we’ve got a great rental loss for Bluff. People can't find places to live and these are people who work in the fishing fleet and the port.”

Cr Ludlow, who was chairing the meeting, said they were discussing the draft Bluff Motuphue Tourism Masterplan rather than Bluff in general.

“The wider Bluff issues, you raise some good points, and they come up through the long-term, annual plan process.”

Cr Graham Lewis felt Bluff was well-supported by the Invercargill City Council.

Lewis chairs the council's community well-being fund committee and said they “financed quite a lot of money towards Bluff”, including towards the information kiosk and murals.

He also said the council also providing funding for the Bluff swimming pool’s operational costs.

Cr Lesley Soper did acknowledge that through submission process of the Bluff Motupohue Tourism Plan Bluff locals did mention that live, work, play were the top priorities for them for the township.

She reassured Lush that councillors were very aware of that.