Public to have say on Māori wards in Hamilton

The debate over whether Hamilton should introduce Māori wards in time for the 2022 election will be decided next month.

Hamilton City Council will carry out a three-week public engagement campaign on the issue, starting Friday, after elected members voted to consider the creation of Māori wards.

Councillors voted late Thursday to put the issue to the community, much to the relief of many in the public gallery who came and spoke in favour of Māori wards.

A final vote on the matter will be held on May 19.

Earlier this month, the council voted eight to four against a move to establish Māori wards in time for the 2022 elections. Days later, however, in a rare move, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and five councillors put forward a motion to redebate the issue.

Southgate said the decision delaying the creation of Māori wards for at least three years had caused pain and division in the community. One of the council’s five Maangai Māori, Hemi Rau, resigned from his position following the initial vote.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A packed public gallery inside Hamilton City Council's debating chamber stand for a karakia. The council meeting was to debate the issue of Maori wards.

Southgate said revoking a decision of council was an “unusual move” but she was pleased the council had the opportunity to discuss Māori wards again.

“As mayor of this city, I am very well aware how fraught this issue has been over the last couple of weeks,” she said.

“People hold very passionate views on all sides of the debate and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The public gallery was full as Hamilton City Council re-debated whether to introduce Maori wards in time for next year's council elections.

Debate about whether to create Māori wards in Hamilton was sparked by the Government’s Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill which upholds council decisions to create Māori wards and removes the ability of public polls triggered by petitions to overturn such moves.

The bill passed its third reading in February and will become law.

Councils wanting to establish Māori wards in time for the 2022 election have to make such a resolution by May 21.

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor, who together with councillor Rob Pascoe, voted against the motion to revoke the council’s earlier decision, said it appeared the council was “flip flopping” on the issue and giving into the demands of an “angry” group.

Taylor and Pascoe also voted against a second motion to consider the creation of Māori wards in time for next year’s council elections.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the vote to consider the establishment of Maori wards in Hamilton created a positive way forward for the community (file photo).

The decision to carry out public engagement on Māori wards ahead of considering feedback on its new strategic document – He Pou Manawa Ora: Pillars of Wellbeing – rendered that strategy “worthless”, Taylor said.

“Do you want to take the community on this journey or not? Is that important to you, because I don’t know how you’re going to do it in three weeks. If that doesn’t matter to everyone here, that’s fine, but it matters to me.”

Councillor Dave Macpherson said the council’s previous decision not to consider Māori wards in time for the 2022 elections was a mistake. Thursday’s vote to consider Māori wards could have been worded more strongly, but it still gave advocates time to gather some “more brave allies”.

Councillor Ryan Hamilton said the status quo is not working for Māori. Although the creation of Māori wards is not a silver bullet, it is an important step, he said.

Speaking to councillors, Waikato Tainui Te Arataura chairwoman Linda Te Aho said establishing Māori wards is affirmative action that did not diminish anyone’s rights.

Since 2018, Māori interests have been represented on the city council by Maangai Māori. The five appointees are chosen by Waikato-Tainui and urban Māori authority Te Runanga O Kirikiriroa. Maangai Māori have full voting rights at the committee level but don’t sit on the full council.