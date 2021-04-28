Regional rates hikes of up to 150 per cent alarm Canterbury's rural communities

Wednesday was the second day of hearings on Environment Canterbury’s draft long-term plan.

Many in Canterbury’s rural community feel they are unfairly shouldering the burden of a proposed rates hike across the region, with some claiming what they pay the regional council could more than double.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) councillors have been hearing some of the 1291 submissions made on the council’s draft long-term plan (LTP) this week, with two days set aside next week for more.

The LTP pitched an average rates increase of either 24.5 per cent or 18 per cent across the region, to help cover the fallout of the Government’s new freshwater regulations.

Cheviot local Richard Shaw presented a submission on behalf of 29 other rural North Canterbury residents, concerned about how hard they would be hit by the proposed rates increases.

“It’s really disappointing such an unaffordable approach has been put forward.

“The rural community is bearing the brunt of that. Is 24 per cent realistic when there are pensioners who are only seeing a 3 per cent increase on their pension this year?”

Shaw said the increase would be as much as 150 per cent in some rural areas, and an informal survey showed the biggest percentage increases would be on non-farming rural properties.

By his calculations, a $580,000 Christchurch property would pay fewer rates than a $380,000 Kaikōura one.

“How can people plan for their futures and their finances, if the regional council can’t keep its spending under control?

“[I] can’t see any attempt to cut costs.”

Federated Farmers national arable spokesman Colin Hurst, who is based in South Canterbury, challenged the council to take more time to get out into the regions.

SUPPLIED Federated Farmers Arable Spokesman Colin Hurst, left, with the Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor. (File photo)

During the recent four-day South Island agricultural Field Days event, only four councillors made an appearance – John Sunckell, Megan Hands, Ian Mackenzie, and Vicky Southworth – and it was a missed opportunity for the others to connect with Canterbury’s farming community, he said.

“Every councillor represents every ratepayer.”

Hurst said farmers were “not raping and pillaging” the land, but felt overwhelmed and misunderstood.

“A lot of us want to do the right thing, but we just need a hand.”

ENVIRONMENT CANTERBURY The Waimakariri Flood Protection Project will help protect more than $8 billion of infrastructure in Canterbury if a major flood hits. (First published in August 2019)

He also criticised the steep rates increases many in the rural community faced.

“I’m disappointed you call yourselves Environment Canterbury, the environment is important ... [but] you are a regional government first and foremost.”

Catchment-based targeted rates were a big contributor to the difference between urban and rural increases, including paying for urgent flood protection work.

But while much of Christchurch was in the Waimakariri River’s catchment area, and its rates would help cover secondary stop banks to protect the city, there were far fewer people in Kaikōura, where flood protection work was needed just as badly.