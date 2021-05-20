Strong support for $68m rebuild of quake-prone Hutt pool, but fast-tracking Petone Wharf repairs proves controversial

Locals like the idea of a Māui statue on top of a new Naenae Pool. (First published December 2019)

Lower Hutt residents are divided over whether repairs to the earthquake-damaged Petone Wharf should be fast-tracked, but there appears to be strong support in the community for the rebuilding of Naenae pool.

In its draft long term plan, the Hutt City Council has proposed increasing rates by an average of 5.9 per cent next year so it can move forward with an ambitious plan to boost spending on infrastructure.

As part of the infrastructure upgrade, the council has suggested spending up to $68 million on a full upgrade of the quake-prone Naenae pool and another $20m over the next three years on refurbishing and strengthening the Petone Wharf, which was closed in January because it was deemed unsafe.

ROSA WOODS Whether Hutt City Council should spend $20 million repairing the quake-damaged Petone Wharf during the next three years or hold off for another decade has proved controversial in feedback on the local body's draft 10-year plan.

That plan is now open for public submissions.

Rosa Woods/Stuff A proposal to spend $68m on rebuilding Naenae Pool appears to have strong support with Lower Hutt residents, based on feedback provided on the council’s draft long-term plan.

The council estimates it would cost $68m to rebuild Naenae pool to the level of facilities and services it had in 2019, when it was closed.

Residents were also asked what action they'd rather see on Petone Wharf: demolish and fully repair the head of the wharf by 2023, or demolish now but wait until 2032 to repair the head of the wharf.

Summaries of the more than 400 written submissions received by the council showed three-quarters of submitters supported a full upgrade of Naenae Pool. But just over half (51 per cent) of people who weighed in on what to do about Petone Wharf would opt for delaying repairs for a decade.

“The lower level of support for these two projects and for Naenae Pool appears to be about wanting to reduce the rates increase, rather than a fundamental opposition to the project itself,” the summary said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Hutt City Council, where oral submissions on the local body’s 10-year plan and budget are being heard this week.

Those who appeared before the council on Thursday supported the full restoration of facilities at Naenae pool.

Tania Goss​ urged the council to rebuild the pool to a standard comparable to what it was before it closed so water polo teams could train and compete. She said the sport in the city was suffering because there were limited places to train.

Hutt Water Polo Club secretary Nic Medway​ said the club’s membership was declining because of the late nights, and the distanceto alternative facilities like the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre in Kilbirnie.

“I’ve gone from a squad of about 17 to a group of about eight that show up. They are giving up the sport they love.”

Climate change was also on the mind of several submitters, all of which supported more investment in reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Chris Parkin​ said despite the city’s declaration of a climate emergency it needed to be bolder in its response to climate change by setting a goal of being net carbon zero by 2030. He challenged the council to show leadership for the city’s population and businesses, while Matthew Young​ said low interest rates meant the council would not have to cut funding from other areas to invest in sustainable policies.