Southland to tap into Government's $13.9m 'just transition support'

The Government has expanded its “just transition support” for regions facing the prospect of big industry closure – Southland included.

Included Budget 2021 which was revealed on Thursday was transition support.

It has set aside a total of $13.9m over the next four years for its transitional support initiative.

“It includes funding to empower community partners to lead through change and to accelerate just transition initiatives,” the budget document says.

A focus for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Just Transition Unit is on the impacts of major climate change policy decisions on households, communities, industries, and regions

In the lead up to the Budget 2021 announcement associate finance minister Megan Woods said the budget will include money to help prepare Southland for life after the aluminum smelter at Tiwai Point.

The smelter employs an estimated 900 workers directly and a further 1600 indirectly.

“The Government is working with iwi and local government to build an enduring regional transition plan for Southland, in preparation for the eventual closure of the smelter,” Woods said last week.

Southland Mayoral Forum chairperson Tracy Hicks was happy to see the $13.9m in the budget.

He was now keen to talk with those in charge of the Just Transition Unit as to just what would be earmarked for Southland and what next in terms of getting a Southland transition group operating.

Other than Taranaki Hicks was not aware of any other regions which might be in line to tap into that $13.9m transition funding.

The Just Transition Unit partnered with the Taranaki region to support the co-development of the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap after offshore oil and gas exploration permits have been banned.

Hicks said what was best for one region might not be another and did not think it should be simply taking the Taranaki template and implementing it in Southland.