Invercargill City Council to finally sort use for Derek Gostelow's $90k gift

It has been recommended that the Invercargill City Council spend a $90,000 bequest on a reserve development on the corner of Dunns Rd and Oreti Rd in Otatara.

An Otatara man’s $90,000 gift to his community is finally about to be sorted.

Derek Gostelow died aged 86 at Peacehaven in 2019 and as part of his will left $90,000 to the Invercargill City Council to spend on his Otatara community where he had lived.

In May 2020 council decided that Gostelow’s $90,000 bequest be spent on a Fosbender Park enhancement project.

However, that decision was met with angst from some in the Otatara community, and Gostelow's family, who felt Fosbender Park was not part of Otatara and the money should be spent elsewhere.

John Hawkins/Stuff As part of his will Derek Gostelow has left $90,000 to the Invercargill City Council to be put towards the Otatara area where Gostelow lived.

In August last year, it was then decided to scrap the initial recommendation and revisit where Gostelow’s gift to the community would be spent.

An advisory group was formed with Otatara resident Penny Ivey enlisted to help understand the Otatara community’s preferred development.

A recommendation will be put to councillors at an infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday which outlines the new plan for Gostelow’s $90,000 bequest.

The recommended option is for a development on the Dunns Road, Oreti Road corner where there is reserve land.

An asphalt pump (bike) track, park benches, and informal play area would be introduced.

On top of the Gostelow legacy fund, the council would put $48,000 towards the project which would be for landscaping work as well as a contingency fund.

In a report prepared by the council’s parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain, she says it was a central location closer to the school and paths to the school bus pick up area, and there were also no close neighbours.

A second option has been put up for councillors to consider with the location at Taiepa Dune Reserve.

It would include a hammock swing, plantings, 590m of track network, small natural surfaced pump (bike) track, and park benches.

The council would still contribute $48,000.

However, in Rain’s report, she says this site posed challenges.

It included neighbours to the reserve expressing concern around possible location and associated noise of the proposed location of a basketball court on Taiepa Dune Reserve.

On May 17 deputy mayor Nobby Clark and Ivey, with support from council staff, held a public engagement session at Otatara.

About 45 people attended the meeting to provide feedback on the proposed concepts.

The majority preferred the Dunns Rd/Oreti Rd project.

A workshop was also held with some Otatara School students. The majority supported the Dunns Road/Oreti Road corner location, especially the multi-use asphalt pump (bike) track.