Lower Hutt councillor David Bassett resigns, triggering by-election

Lower Hutt councillor David Bassett​ has quit, effective immediately.

Hutt Council chief executive Jo Miller​ received his letter of resignation on Monday, the council said in a statement.

Bassett’s resignation will trigger a by-election for the central ward seat he held.

served as deputy mayor.

Fellow Hutt city councillor Shazly Rasheed​ said Bassett’s resignation came as a surprise. The first she had heard of it was when she received an email from Miller at 1.37pm.

Rasheed said she had lived in the central ward for many years and thought Bassett had served the area well.

“I feel very saddened by it. Personally, I think it will be a huge loss to the city. I am still in shock to be honest.”

Another of Bassett’s colleagues, councillor Leigh Sutton, said: “David’s resignation is a sad day for the city; he has worked hard over a number of years. I believe he still had a great deal of experience and ability to offer council.”

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said in a statement that he sincerely thanked Bassett for his service.

“Ultimately he has decided it is the right time for him and his family to step back from public life, and I am supportive of his decision.”

Bassett was also chairman of council-controlled organisation Wellington Water for seven years. He stepped down from that position in March.

At the time he said that with the Government expected to release the recommendations of its review of the country’s waste, drinking and storm water services during the coming months, the way the region's water was managed was set to change.

That would involve “significant work” and as he was now nearing retirement age it made sense to hand over the reins to someone who was placed to see that through. Barry has since been appointed as Wellington Water chairman.

However, Bassett said in March that he intended to finish his term as a Hutt city councillor.

He was one of three Hutt city councillors who had faced an annual pay cut of $6500 after elected representatives voted in March to increase the salaries for councillors who hold deputy chair positions on council committees. Councillors Chris Milne and Leigh Sutton were also affected by the pay cut.

Bassett has been contacted for comment.

Nominations for candidates to replace Bassett will open this Thursday and close on July 15 at midday.

If more than one person seeks the position, residents will be able to cast their ballots by postal vote between August 19 and midday on September 10.

The by-election is expected to cost $50,000, the council statement said.