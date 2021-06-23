Southland District Council to delay adopting its long term plan

It's a tough road ahead for the Southland District Council after receiving a roading shortfall from Waka Kotahi/NZTA.

The Southland District Council is delaying the adoption of its long term plan as it figures out the overall impact of receiving less money for roading from Waka Kotahi/NZTA.

The transport agency recently told councils across the country they would receive less funding than the local authorities had planned for.

The agency provides 52 per cent of the Southland District Council's roading budget, and earlier this month the council was told it would get 85 per cent of what had been requested.

That equated to $15 million less, so to do planned work, the council would need to find another $7.5m from rates or reserves.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday, council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said last minute adjustments were being done because of the unwelcome news from the agency.

Adopting the Long Term Plan had been delayed because of this, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh.

“The timing of this has been extremely difficult,” McIntosh said.

An extraordinary council meeting has been called for next Tuesday to adopt the plan.

Councils are required by legislation to produce a Long Term Plan at least every three years.

These documents cover the next 10 years planning, budgets and in the case of infrastructure, look out 30 years.

Cr Bruce Ford said he was really concerned with Government funding, to which Southland District mayor Gary Tong replied it would be discussed in a workshop later on Wednesday.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson had earlier told Stuff that the council requested $99.7m in funding, and the $85.4m indicative allocation endorsed by the Waka Kotahi board was still a significant increase from the $72.5m provided in 2018-21.