Nelson's Long Term Plan adopted despite strong opposition

The Nelson City Council’s Long Term Plan has narrowly avoided being struck down following another contentious meeting where five councillors voted against it.

In an 8-5 vote at a meeting on Tuesday, Councillors Pete Rainey, Tim Skinner, Trudi Brand, Rohan O’Neill-Stevens and Rachel Sanson all voted against adopting the council’s 10-year strategy for 2021-2031 – citing a variety of different criticisms of the plan.

These included concerns over council spending, increases in rates and a lack of a transformational vision for the city.

On the other side of the debate, the mayor and other councillors urged for unity and to accept compromise. Mayor Rachel Reese said the LTP process had been the most difficult she had gone through before because of the challenges thrown up by the Covid19 pandemic.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mayor Rachel Reese said the Covid19 pandemic had made this the most difficult LTP process she had been through.

“In local government things will never go fast enough. This is an organisation that has to follow process, has to be transparent, has to consult, has to engage, and it should.

“Without a plan there’s no progress”

Councillor Skinner said he opposed the LTP plan based on the increase in rates and debt, which he said were both exorbitant and unsustainable – with the proposed library as one of the biggest concerns.

Councillor Rainey also raised concerns about the cost of the library. “The thrust of this LTP has highlighted a fundamental way of doing things that I don’t agree with ... I really urge all of us round this table and future council to take a far more serious look at integrated planning.”

Councillor O’Neill-Stevens said he would reluctantly not be able to support the plan despite there being several aspects of it he saw as positive regarding the issues like climate change and housing.

“Thirty years down the track will we celebrate this as a turning point? We do need a turning point from the status quo. At some point you have to fundamentally set a new direction.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Councillors Rachel Sanson and Pete Rainey expressed their opposition to adopting the plan. (file photo)

Councillor Sanson echoed O’Neill-Stevens comments and said more needed to be done to prioritise housing affordability and climate change preparation, mitigation and adaptation. Sanson also raised concerns about the proposed location of the new library development.

Councillor Brand said while she supported eighty percent of the LTP, its focus was not balanced.

“It saddens me to say I will not be supporting this LTP because of the simple impacts of financial amounts on those homes of people living in poverty, below the poverty line and middle-width income earners.”

Several of the councillors who supported the LTP urged their fellow elected members to think of the bigger picture and accept a compromise. Councillor Gaile Noonan said she was worried about the ramifications of the LTP not being passed.

“Our role here is to work together as a team. I feel like some of that has been lost lately. It does bother me because our role is to serve for the best of the community as a whole. I would like members to have another think about that – whether their decision is best for the whole.”

Councillor Brian McGurk said councillors needed to find a way to reconcile and make compromises. (file photo)

Likewise, Councillor Brian McGurk advocated for compromise. “We do have a choice, we can stick to a particular principle … or we can find a way to reconcile and make compromises on aspects we don’t agree with.

“The resistance of some councillors to make compromises is not going to serve the council or community particularly well. It stands in the way of changes we do need to make. If we don’t, we will end up with the status quo or go backwards.”