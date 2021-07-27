Compensation for worried Esk St retailers would lead to 'slippery slope'

Shoe Clinic owner Ben Fokkens expects Esk St retailers could be in for at least a 30 percent decline in revenue based on examples of other street closures.

A council staffer warns the Invercargill City Council would be heading down “a slippery slope” if it offered up compensation to worried Esk St retailers.

On Wednesday, the council announced it will close all of Esk St to cars from late August through to November 2022 as contractors Downer undertakes the planned City Streets Upgrade.

Some retailers on Esk St have questioned if they can survive a 14-to-15-month stint while the work is completed.

Esk St retailers Ben Fokkens and Bernie Brown both fronted the council on Tuesday at an extraordinary infrastructure meeting where they expressed concern.

Fokkens said the retailers had been blindsided by the length of the street closure.

Brown expected there would be some “pain" on the way because of the requited work but described the 14-month timeframe as “torture”.

Fokkens, who owns the Shoe Clinic business in Esk St, expected they could be in for at least a 30 percent decline in revenue based on examples of other road closures.

He asked why the work timeframe could not be shortened by extending the 8am to 5pm working hours and getting contractors to work weekends.

Council's infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan acknowledged she too was surprised by the length of the time frame.

She said they had worked closely with contractors Downer and that November 2022 finish was deemed as quick as possible.

“We are already pushing the contractor to deliver on a really accelerated work programme, so we don’t have the capacity to say, ‘we’ll pay you an incentive payment to accelerate it even further’,” Moogan said.

She said they had problems with night work given possible noise problems for the nearby Kelvin Hotel and Quest Apartments.

Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark asked if any sort of rates relief or financial help could be offered up to the Esk St retailers to get them through the challenging period.

“This is not a short-term struggle.....this is significant for them. It may force some closures which we don't want.”

Moogan said compensation would lead to a pretty slippery slope if council was to set a precedent for businesses whenever there was a street closure in the future.

She said any sort of rates relief or compensation would add to the cost of the overall project and in turn fall on the ratepayers, some of whom had their own struggles, Moogan added.

“From a staffing point, it's not something we would recommend.”

Cr Alex Crackett pointed to the fact that if council was to offer a rate relief it could not guarantee the building owners would pass that relief onto their tenants, the business owners.

Cr Peter Kett said he was a former inner-city business owner who had experienced the impact of street closures outside his business.

“Rates relief is only peanuts, it's only $1500, $2000 a year. For these businesses, we are talking tens of thousands of turnover for each business and over that long-period it gets into hundreds of thousands of turnover.

“These are our people, it's their livelihoods. We should look after them more than what I am hearing here today,” Kett said.

City centre governance group chairman John Green said he couldn’t proclaim to know how those Esk St retailers might be feeling.

He said the key now was to look at different ways to mitigate the impact. It started by bringing together resources to promote the area and get people to the shops.