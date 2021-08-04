Invercargill city councillors raise concerns over Governments water reforms

Some Invercargill city councillors have raised concerns about the prospect of handing over its water assets to one of the four public-owned water entities in New Zealand.

The Government's plan is to merge 67 different water organisations currently run by councils, into just four.

Those new entities will take care of the responsibility for wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater across the country.

A new national water regulator, Taumata Arowai, will set the standards for quality.

Invercargill City Council will in the coming months need to make a decision whether to opt in to these reforms and transfer its assets across to the new entity.

The other option would be to opt-out of the reforms.

Council's infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan provided a verbal update to councillors on Tuesday around where the process was at.

She also asked for feedback as to potential questions for the Department of Internal Affairs around how the three waters reform would work.

Cr Ian Pottinger, who is the chairman of the infrastructural services committee, raised concerns around the prospect of the city’s water services potentially be privatised in the future if they handed the running of it over.

Pottinger said at the moment the council provided water services without looking to make a profit. However, if a private company was to at some stage step in it would be after a profit and in turn ramp up costs on Invercargill residents.

He said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told them at last month’s Local Government New Zealand conference that “under her watch” privatisation would not happen.

But Pottinger was concerned a future Government could.

Cr Alex Crackett said she felt “a bit uncomfortable” with the whole process.

“I don’t disagree with the Government that you should be able to access clean drinking water no matter where you go throughout the country. But it’s the way it’s being almost imposed on us that I am uncomfortable with.”

Crackett said all the reporting that they have seen suggested the economies of scale can only be achieved if all councils opting in.

“With other councils talking about opting out I don’t see how that is going to achieve what it set out to do. In that case, will that mean we’ll be forced in? Will it be mandated?”

“Rather than us actually talking to our community about whether it's best for us, will we be forced into it?”

Crackett and Pottinger both pointed out that under the Local Government Act they are legally bound to make the best financially prudent decision for its ratepayers.

“They are asking us to make a decision of national significance and the two just don’t align,” Crackett said.

Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark also has concerns and he questions whether the planned economies of scale would be able to be achieved in the South Island.

Cr Lindsay Abbot was disappointed with the Government’s advertising campaign around the matter which he suggested pointed to the public that it was not a matter of if the reforms will go a head but when.

Cr Rebecca Amundsen asked that the council seek clarification as to if Invercargill opts in whether there would be any discounts because it was already in a good position and that money doesn’t need to be spent in Invercargill in the same way it might be needed elsewhere.