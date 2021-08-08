Minister of Internal Affairs opens $1.6 million northern Southland fire station

Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti cuts the ribbon to open the $1.6 million fire station in Athol, northern Southland, on Saturday.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti knows first-hand the effort firefighters put into communities.

During her time as principal of three rural Southland Schools – Otautau, Drummond and Gorge Road – from 1990 to 2006, Tinetti built a rapport with volunteer firefighters in those areas.

She officially opened Athol’s $1.6 million fire station on Saturday.

“I know how important the fire brigades are in local communities and to see a wonderful facility like this in this area [Athol] is great,” she said.

“I’m so grateful we [the Government] can support them in their work.”

The Government contributed $1.4 million through its Shovel Ready Projects fund to build the new station, while the remaining $200,000 was provided by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Twenty-eight new stations were to be built throughout NZ, Tinetti said.

Jamie Searle/Stuff Fire and Emergency New Zealand board chairperson Rebecca Keoghan, left, and the Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti at the opening of the new Athol Fire Station in northern Southland on Saturday.

Construction of the Athol station started in December and finished in June. It is 318 square metres and nearly four times bigger than the old building’s 80 square metres.

Athol fire chief Rob Durling said the moved out of a cold building, with basic facilities, and into a warm new building was a morale boost for all the volunteers.

“It’s a leap into the future.

“Going into the fire season and holiday period it’s good to have it up and running.”

The Athol brigade has 12 volunteer firefighters, including support personnel.

FENZ board chairperson Rebecca Keoghan also attended Saturday’s official opening, and she recalled the Athol firefighters helped some of her family members in car accident about 20 years ago.

“From a FENZ perspective, this is a facility that we need to have for places like this [Athol],” Keoghan, who was born and raised in Southland, said.

Jamie Searle/Stuff Hokonui Runanga cultural advisor Matu Coleman-Clarke gives a Whakanoa (blessing) at the opening of the new Athol Fire Station on Saturday. The Minister of Internal Affairs, Jan Tinetti, is on the right.

“They are community hubs and the volunteers do so much for us ... when the siren goes, they’re off to help others.”

Between 50 and 70 per cent of the Athol brigade’s call-outs were to motor vehicle crashes or weather events affecting roads, Durling said.

Before NZ’s boarders closed to international tourists last year because of Covid-19, between 800,000 to 1 million motor vehicles travelled through Athol to and from Queenstown, Durling added.

Mararoa-Waimea District councillor Rob Scott said it was good to see the Government spending money in rural areas like Athol.

He was a Lumsden volunteer firefighter for about 10 years before stepping down three years ago.

“The value that these volunteers bring to communities is huge and to recognise that with this level of [Government] investment is great,” Scott said.