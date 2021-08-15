Councillor: Child care allowance key to diversity at council table

Councillor Lesley Soper wants the Invercargill City Council to have a child care policy in place before the next election to help with diversity in candidates.

An Invercargill city councillor wants a child care allowance policy introduced before next year’s election to push for more diversity at the council table.

In 2019 the Remuneration Authority approved allowing elected representatives to claim up to $6000 a year for a child's care while a parent was on council business.

Various councils throughout New Zealand have adopted a child care policy but the Invercargill council has yet to do so.

In a report prepared by the council’s governance and administration team leader Liz Williams, and put to councillors last Tuesday, it suggests the incoming council, following the October 2022, election sort what to do with the child care policy.

The incoming council would consider whether the council supports it in principle, who would be entitled to it, and what the maximum payment would be within the criteria and limits set by the Remuneration Authority.

However, Cr Lesley Soper wants the current council to make a decision and have a policy sorted before the 2022 local body election.

“I see that as an important part of preparing for next year’s elections and attracting some candidates for those elections for whom such an allowance might be quite an important matter, and therefore adding to the diversity we want to see at this council table.

“So I am rather reluctant to see it differed until after the next triennium.”

“It would be unfortunate to have it left for yet another election year when we might have a less diverse range of candidates,’’ Soper said.

Soper’s comments were backed by Cr Alex Crackett who also felt a childcare policy needed to be worked through in time for the next election.

“I see it as really integral that we have it in place for the next triennium to remove as many barriers as we can for incoming elected members as possible.

“It is about equity and giving everyone the same opportunity across the board,” Crackett said.

Soper moved an amendment that council asks staff prepare a report as to how a childcare allowance could work and the costings attached to, and council also “workshop” the matter with the plan to have something in place for the next election.

Fellow councillors agreed with that amendment.