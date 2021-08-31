Three Waters reforms ill-matched to local government

OPINION: The Government’s Three Waters campaign would have us believe we are sunk in mire, and only it has the answer. Its design, however, seems ill-matched to local government.

Stormwater is an unneeded inclusion. Leaving it out and creating new entities matched to existing regions is a better solution.

Many of the 67 present council water undertakings are too small to have deep in-house expertise, and it is showing in some. Scale is important to best engage the expertise needed for water and sewage. It helps with organisational efficiency too.

It is strange though that a Government is on the one hand disestablishing local health units it sees as having failed and establishing new ones in water with potentially many of the same issues. Undertakings should survive on providing quality, service and value. In a competitive private sector, markets rule and customers can choose who they deal with, but not here. There are few substitutes for water-based services and there is no competition.

What then? Quality is regulated in environmental matters by the Resource Management Act. Drinking water quality has had standards, but compliance has been by a liberal regime of self-monitoring and self-reporting. Experience has shown this is not robust, is weak in driving investment and needs replacing.

The Government has elected a stand-alone drinking water quality monitoring agency and that looks fine. There is no current service or price regulator.

What influences a service provider like a water undertaking? It is the owners, customers, regulators and finance providers. There are some interagency comparisons of service, but they are not strong drivers of improvement. There are ways of giving customers more say over service, like consumer forums, but they are weak because their market power is small. Stronger parallel systems are needed for both service and value.

In our present system it is the owners, the councils, that ultimately control service and value, and they are electorally accountable. Yet the proposal takes local government out of its current role. The proposed shared ownership arrangement is surely weak. We are told the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is working on an appropriate economic regulation regime and is exploring and consulting on the options for an appropriate economic regulation and consumer protection regime.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta announced in June water services will be amalgamated into four super entities charged with investing $125 billion to $185 billion over the next 30 years.

So the Government does not really believe the governance structure will suffice and there is service and value regulation in prospect. Regulate those and the regulators become the focus of the undertakings, trumping customers and owners. Regulate those and privatisation is much easier.

What we are being sold is fundamentally incomplete.

Water and wastewater are highly capital intensive. Past underfunding of depreciation and delayed renewals have left too many areas with deficits to be overcome. They will not be quick fixes.

How big is the sum needing to be spent? Ask engineers for a wish list, and you always get a long one, not costed in detail and made up of projects not yet tested as to need, timing, size or technology. The English water industry twice set prices on such lists, only to find the real needs were much less. The sum being promoted here is very likely too large.

Stuff Garry Law: “Water and wastewater are highly capital intensive.”

And why three waters? Running this might have made sense in local councils, but stormwater is less technical and does not demand scale. Stormwater has no natural linkage to user-pays pricing by water meters, which is where the new entities will charge. The best management of stormwater involves its connection to roads, in limiting impervious area, controlling building floor levels, ensuring there are secondary flow paths and in the design of new areas retaining natural waterways.

None of these are enhanced by passing responsibility outside local government. Roads, development controls and urban form are core local government matters. Leave stormwater where it is.

Claims the new entities' service boundaries match communities of interest or iwi group rohe look fatuous. Collective responsibility for such widely spread entities will not come naturally. The four proposed units seem in part to be created to enable rural/urban cross subsidies.

Central government has long told local government that wealth transfer is a central role. It is a good principle. Reform is needed and government intervention is justified, but surely a better approach to keep electoral accountability for price and service would be to create water entities owned at a regional level.

Supplied Former Watercare chief executive Garry Law

They must include the assets to get the incentives right and certainly require the needed professional governance and management. Build in iwi engagement too. A good case has been made for that. With some consolidation for the small South Island regions, on my count thirteen should suffice.

Garry Law was previously works director at the Auckland Regional Council, chief executive of Watercare and a senior water manager at Brisbane City Council.