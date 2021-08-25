Auckland Council to expand under reforms allowing extra Māori seats

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta makes an announcement at the New Plymouth District Council regarding Māori wards. (First published Feb 1, 2021)

Auckland Council could have up to three additional seats for Māori wards from 2025 under reforms being considered by the government.

Cabinet intends to remove the legislated limit of 20 ward seats on Auckland Council, which had previously been cited by councillors as a barrier to creating specific Māori seats in the city.

The proposed change to the legislation which created Auckland Council in 2010, would put it on the same footing as other local bodies, some of which have voted to create dedicated Māori seats.

However there is likely to be debate once the reforms are through, on how many should be added to Auckland Council, and the future of its Independent Māori Statutory Board.

The council’s current position is to seek the same formula that determines the number of parliamentary Māori seats, which would provide only one Māori ward, if the council moved up to 21 seats.

The chair of the Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB) David Taipari said he personally favoured the three seats proposed by the Royal Commission which recommended the 2010 amalgamation.

A six-member working group comprising six IMSB members, and six councillors will be formed on Thursday, to work on the issue when councillors finalise their submission on the government plans.

The move to simplify creating Māori seats on local bodies began with the removal of a need to hold a local referendum, leaving it for individual councils to vote for or against.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff A hikoi in Queen St in 2009 opposed the government decision not to include Māori seats on Auckland Council

The 11-year history of Auckland Council adds other considerations, one of which was the legislated cap of 20 ward seats, regardless of how they were apportioned.

Māori seats were a hotly-debated element of the 2010 amalgamation, with thousands marching in Queen Street in a hikoi of support organised by Ngarimu Blair, deputy chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust

However this, and the recommendation by the Royal Commission, was rejected by the government, which opted for an alternative proposed by the co-leader of the Māori Party Dr Pita Sharples.

This created a separate body to advise the council called the Independent Māori Statutory Board, whose members would sit on council committees but not on its governing body.

Supplied Auckland Council currently has 20 ward councillors, the most allowed under its legislation.

“It was a big miss and 10 years has done nothing but confirm that,” said Blair, in a 2020 review by Stuff, of the amalgamation.

“What we ended up with was an illegitimate body – the IMSB – which doesn’t get voted in by any Māori people and consequently it’s hard to say it has any mandate,” said Blair.

Taipari said in the 2020 review, that the board, and seats, were two different debates.

“The board was never a substitute for seats, or for engaging with Māori direct,” he said.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff A protest in 2009 drew thousands to Queen St calling for Māori seats on Auckland Council

The IMSB has not yet formally considered its position on the detail of what future representation should look like, and public consultation would be part of any eventual council decision.

Auckland Council’s submission on the government reforms supports using the number of Māori on the Māori electoral roll as the basis for deciding the number of additional ward seats.

Stuff Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd and councillor Sam Bennett's proposal led to the creating of a Māori ward for New Plymouth.

The council report said in Auckland there were 114,900 voters on the Māori roll, and 1.6 million on the general roll.

Using the parliamentary formula, that would add just one seat to a 21 or 22 seat council, or two Māori ward seats if the decision was to expand the total council size to 23.

In the 2018 census, Māori made up 11.5 per cent of Auckland’s population.