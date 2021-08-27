Bluff Community Board frustrated by 'lack of council communication'

Bluff Community Board members are frustrated by a “lack of communication” from the Invercargill City Council on key Bluff issues. [File photo].

Bluff Community Board members believe they have been kept in the dark on some key issues attached to its community by the Invercargill City Council.

Board chairperson Ray Fife said city council representatives did not consult with the board about the introduction of a Mana Whenua advisory role onto the board.

While it was not a requirement for the council to do so, the Bluff board members hoped it would have.

Fife welcomed the news of the Mana Whenua role but was disappointed the board was not included in the process.

Frustrations have also been raised over a “lack of communication” around the recently announced Bluff Hill/Motupōhue memorandum of understanding between the council and the Department of Conservation.

The two organisations have joined forces to work together on Bluff Hill/Motupōhue, which includes working collaboratively around their adjoining land on Bluff Hill/Motupōhue.

The board was not advised about the Motupōhue memorandum of understanding from the council before it was made public, Fife said.

At August’s board meeting, member Tammi Topi said it should be informed in advance of activities to do with Bluff and should not be receiving information from sources other than the council.

Fife was not angry about the situation but did feel there needed to be improvements in communication from the council to the board about key issues in the town.

“We are elected to represent the community, so we need to know,” he said.

Fife acknowledged the council had a lot going on at the moment and there had been a lot of staffing changes, but he hoped communication around key issues could be improved in the future.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley said it was unfortunate a couple of items had been missed recently, in terms of information flowing through to the community board.

“Our Governance team is working with the board and the chair to ensure we have systems that can operate in all circumstances to maintain a good flow of information between the board and council.”

The council is represented at the by-monthly Bluff Community Board meetings through both senior staff and elected members.

Cr Allan Arnold is the council representative on the Bluff Community Board, although all councillors can attend the meetings if they wish.

Arnold was unable to be reached for comment in regard to frustrations from the board that there had been a lack of communication from council over certain issues.