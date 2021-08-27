Auckland commuter rail service gets $1 billion shake-up

Watch the ceremonial launch of the Dame Whina Cooper tunnel boring machine in Mt Eden, Auckland. (Video from May 2021)

Two big overseas firms have won a billion-dollar contract to run and maintain Auckland’s commuter trains and stations, in the biggest shake-up since 2004

The contract has gone to Auckland One Rail (AOR), which is a joint venture between Singapore-based multi-national CDGT, and Australian train and rolling stock firm UGL.

AOR will take over train operations from France’s TransDev, manage the stations and security currently run by Auckland Transport (AT), and take over AT’s management of train supplier and maintainer CAF.

Passengers will not notice when the changeover occurs next year, but AT said that as well as unspecified savings, AOR will bring world-class expertise and a requirement to meet customer service standards.

“There’s not a big bang on day one – [Spanish train-builder] CAF will continue its maintenance contract until 2025, and KiwiRail will continue to do its thing,” AT’s chief executive Shane Ellison told Stuff.

The current fragmented arrangements have been in place since the former Auckland Regional Council brought in an external operator to run the fleet of diesel-hauled suburban trains.

“$7 billion of investment is being made in rail with the construction of the City Rail Link opening in 2024, electrification between Papakura and Pukekohe, and the purchase of additional electric trains over the next few years,” said AT chair Adrienne Young-Cooper.

AOR has committed to target employment of Māori and Pasifika for trades and engineering apprenticeships for a new facility to be built in south Auckland to begin train overhauls from 2026.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Trains and stations will be operated for the first time by the same company in Auckland.

The new arrangement does not affect state-owned KiwiRail’s role owning and maintaining the track network on which the commuter services run.

AOR will take over the TransDev company, which operates the 72 electric trains, and all staff will be retained on their existing terms and conditions.

Abigail Dougherty AOR will be responsible for the running and maintenance of Auckland’s trains and stations.

Ellison would not put a figure on the savings that might be achieved, but Young-Cooper said it would be cheaper than the status quo.

The new contract will mean between 12 and 20 specialist staff will need to be brought in from overseas, and AT has begun to talks on how to get them through the border restrictions.

It has been discussing the process with City Rail Link Limited, which has had to manage the bringing in of construction specialists for the $4.4 billion downtown twin-tunnel project.

AOR headed off a consortium including the current operator TransDev, for a contract worth around $130 million a year for eight years, with a right to negotiate a further five years.

It brings UGL’s expertise with Metro Trains Melbourne, Metro Trains Sydney, Canberra light rail and the Adelaide light rail system, while CDG operates passenger rail systems in seven countries.