Covid-19: Auckland's Zoom mayor working alone in a council skyscraper

Auckland looks set to face two more weeks of alert level 4, Jacinda Ardern has announced, while everywhere south of the city will move to level 3 on Wednesday.

From what Auckland mayor Phil Goff can tell, himself, an aide and a couple of security guards are the only people about these days in the council’s 29-storey downtown headquarters.

In a deserted city centre, on level 27 the lights are on during Covid-19 alert level 4, as Goff works his way through a full diary of engagements. There might be a pandemic, but it’s mayoral business as usual.

Working from home is not for Goff, who sets off as usual at 6am in his council-provided electric car for the 43km drive in from rural Clevedon near the southeastern coast.

“Poor wi-fi and cellphone coverage where I live makes it impossible to do the online calls that take up most of my day,” Goff said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: What's the right distance to drive for weekend fun in level 3?

* Coronavirus: Auckland will beat Covid-19 again, mayor says

* Poor internet means Auckland Mayor Phil Goff must keep up 86km office commute in lockdown



On the Friday on which Stuff spoke with Goff, he was three-quarters through a 17-engagement list which started with a 7.30am emergency management update, and ended with “interviews” at 4.30pm.

“The days are significantly different [to non-Covid days],” he said.

“Leaving home at 6am I arrive at 6.35 instead of 7am, which gives me a half-hour bonus at both ends of the day.”

He calls it “eerie” driving down quarter-full motorways into a city that “looks like a ghost town”.

Claire Rorke/Supplied Auckland mayor Phil Goff in his 27th floor office during Covid-19 alert level 4 in August 2021.

Instead of a couple of thousand staff, the Albert St headquarters is largely empty. Goff and his chief-of-staff keep a social distance on level 27. Apart from that, there’s the odd security guard.

“It brings home that this is a unique situation.”

Goff’s online meeting-laden diary is a mix of Covid and business as usual.

A Covid briefing at 8.30am from the chief executive of Auckland Unlimited Nick Hill, a Covid call with the liaison minister Dr Ayesha Verrall at 9, then a chat with his office staff on the upcoming annual budget process.

A 10am call with two police commanders was a chance for Goff to offer thoughts on how the southern boundary should be managed. At 3pm it was announced south of Auckland would move to alert level 3.

Then it’s a meeting with Pasifika leaders and three Pasifika councillors, an update on vaccinations from the Northern Regional Health Co-ordination Centre, and after a 30-minute lunch break, Auckland MPs, this time Labour ones.

Goff is proud of the ease with which the council moved into online working, the previous days full council meeting was held with everyone, politicians and officials, dialling in.

“Council governance is proceeding almost unaffected,” he said.

The parliamentary veteran thinks it’s something his former colleagues in Wellington could look at, though there would be differences to a live sitting.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Phil Goff delivers his farewell speech before leaving Parliament in 2016, an institution he thinks could do more business online.

“The interjectors wouldn’t have much say from isolated rooms.”

As our conversation ended a few minutes late, Goff had only 10 minutes “Reading Time” before viewing the prime minister’s 3pm televised media conference, and then the final three engagements of the day.

He joked that Covid robbed him of the best part of his job: mixing in the community. “I’ve still got all the hard work, multiplied.”