Auckland should seize chance to shape Māori seat move

The question of how many Māori ward seats should be added to Auckland Council is likely to become an intriguing issue in the year running-up to the 2022 local body elections.

A low-key discussion as the council signed off a submission on legislation streamlining the move, belied what should be a passionate debate in Auckland, where a big hikoi was staged in 2009.

Māori were denied three seats at the council table, when the National-led government then rejected the recommendation of the Royal Commission on amalgamating the eight councils.

Thousands protested in a hikoi down Queen Street organised by Ngarimu Blair, deputy chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, and attended by Waitakere City mayor Sir Bob Harvey.

The commission recommended two seats elected by those on the Māori electoral roll, and a third appointed by Mana Whenua.

It wasn’t the only recommendation of the commission’s that was rejected, as the government created a more two-dimensional amalgamated council, stripping out many of the commissioners’ social ambitions.

Instead of seats, a council-funded Independent Maori Statutory Board (IMSB) was successfully proposed by Dr Pita Sharples, then co-leader of government support partner, the Māori Party.

Even that was controversial, with tension between the nine-member board and councillors, over how much funding, and how many seats on which committees, were due the IMSB.

Stuff Thousands marched down Queen St in 2009 against the scrapping of Māori seats for the proposed Auckland Council

The IMSB’s role is to represent the interests of Māori and provide advice to the council. It monitors the council’s own performance in meeting Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

However the IMSB, as both its critics and supporters agree, is not the same thing as directly elected Māori ward councillors.

With the government set to remove the Auckland-specific legislation capping the number of Auckland Council ward seats to the present 20, the main hurdle to Māori seats is gone.

But not the equally thorny question of how many.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff The hikoi to protest the dumping of Maori seats for the incoming Auckland Council in May 2009

The council’s current position, advocated by the mayor Phil Goff, calls for the same formula to be applied as the one which determines the number of Māori parliamentary seats.

That would deliver one Māori ward seat, based on the proportion of Aucklanders on the Māori roll - setting up a range for debate from that single seat, to the commission’s three.

The parliamentary formula would be a tidy political position for Auckland councillors, sheeting responsibility to the government.

It has been politically too easy up until now, to profess enthusiasm for Māori seats, while being able to take the convenient out of saying “but we can’t because of the legislation capping seats at 20”.

There are other ways of considering what might be the right number of seats. If you took the proportion of the Māori population in Auckland in the 2018 census, 11.5 per cent, would be 2.3 seats.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust deputy chair Ngarimu Blair organised the 2009 hikoi calling for maori council seats

Auckland Council’s 13 existing wards and the 20 councillors which represent them, are numbers determined simply by population, not by the size of electoral rolls.

So why adopt an electoral roll-based formula? Except that it conveniently removes the need for real debate about how Māori should appropriately be represented on Auckland Council.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Phil Goff campaigning for election in 2019, backs having a maori seat if overall council seat numbers can rise

Debate which should include how, potentially, a single Māori ward councillor might be expected to truly represent voters spread over the same area covered by 20 general ward councillors.

Auckland’s decision-makers should seize the chance to reach a consensus with Māori on how they will be best represented on Auckland Council.

To hope for Parliament to design the model down to the last detail, would be a cop-out and would fly in the face of the rationale for the council’s being - to have a greater hand in the city’s destiny.